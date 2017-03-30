General view of St Mary's

Southampton

Claude Puel: 'Sofiane Boufal suffering from lack of confidence'

Sofiane Boufal in action for Southampton on October 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel reveals that winger Sofiane Boufal is short on confidence having made just one Premier League start since the turn of the year.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 17:01 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has claimed that winger Sofiane Boufal is struggling with a lack of confidence since his arrival in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old was brought to St Mary's last summer as Southampton's record signing but has since been limited to only eight Premier League starts, just one of which has come since the turn of the year.

Boufal has instead been restricted to cameos off the bench in that time and Puel revealed that he plans to talk to the Moroccan in a bid to restore his self-belief.

"It is a little difficult for Sofiane. We know his talent. He's a fantastic player," he told reporters.

"At the moment he has some confidence problems and I need to discuss with him to find a solution. It is important to see at this level his quality; he is happy to play with this team.

"There is a lot of pressure on him and it is difficult for him to have just 15 to 25 minutes to play. He likes to play and needs confidence to give all his possibilities."

Boufal has scored just one goal in 15 Premier League appearances this season.

Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel unhappy with Dusan Tadic comments
 Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Sky announces more Premier League picks
