General view of St Mary's

Southampton

Ryan Bertrand: 'Virgil van Dijk best centre-back in world'

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand says that his in-demand Saints teammate Virgil van Dijk is the 'best centre-back in the world'.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 12:14 UK

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has claimed that his Saints teammate Virgil van Dijk is the 'best centre-back in the world'.

Van Dijk, 25, joined Southampton from Celtic in the summer of 2015, and the Netherlands international has become one of the most in-demand centre-backs in European football following his performances at St Mary's.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the Dutchman, who is believed to be valued in the region of £50m by his current club.

Bertrand has admitted that he is not surprised that there is such a long list of interest in his Southampton teammate, who is widely expect to seek pastures new at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"For me, he is number one," Bertrand told Goal.com. "Number one in the Premier League. Even going into the Champions League clubs, he is one of the best and right up there for me.

"Having played right next to him and seen his capabilities, I know that he is right up there. He has got pace, strength and technical ability. He reads the game well and he is great and very reliable to play alongside."

Van Dijk has not played for Southampton since January after picking up an ankle problem.

A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Southampton's Chinese investment back on?
>
View our homepages for Ryan Bertrand, Virgil van Dijk, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Ryan Bertrand: 'Virgil van Dijk best centre-back in world'
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Southampton 'identify Virgil van Dijk replacement'
 Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
Claude Puel: 'Oriol Romeu is not far off N'Golo Kante'
Palace keeping tabs on Rodriguez?Southampton's Chinese investment back on?Southampton 'join Gylfi Sigurdsson race'Southampton Chinese investment called offClaude Puel: 'We were not good enough'
Guardiola: 'Southampton win is so important'Kompany "happy" with Man City victoryResult: Kompany inspires Man City to Southampton winTeam News: Guardiola makes four changes to Man City XILive Commentary: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City - as it happened
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 