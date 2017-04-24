Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand says that his in-demand Saints teammate Virgil van Dijk is the 'best centre-back in the world'.

Van Dijk, 25, joined Southampton from Celtic in the summer of 2015, and the Netherlands international has become one of the most in-demand centre-backs in European football following his performances at St Mary's.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the Dutchman, who is believed to be valued in the region of £50m by his current club.

Bertrand has admitted that he is not surprised that there is such a long list of interest in his Southampton teammate, who is widely expect to seek pastures new at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"For me, he is number one," Bertrand told Goal.com. "Number one in the Premier League. Even going into the Champions League clubs, he is one of the best and right up there for me.

"Having played right next to him and seen his capabilities, I know that he is right up there. He has got pace, strength and technical ability. He reads the game well and he is great and very reliable to play alongside."

Van Dijk has not played for Southampton since January after picking up an ankle problem.