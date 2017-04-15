Apr 15, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Southampton handed Manolo Gabbiadini boost ahead of Manchester City clash

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton are handed a welcome boost by the return of striker Manolo Gabbiadini ahead of their Premier League home clash with Manchester City on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 20:00 UK

Southampton have been handed a welcome boost by the return of striker Manolo Gabbiadini ahead of their Premier League home clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

The 25-year-old joined Saints from Italian giants Napoli in January and enjoyed a superb start to life in England, scoring six goals in five games.

However, he suffered a groin injury against Tottenham Hotspur in March, putting an abrupt end to his prolific start at St Mary's, but is expected to be back against the Citizens.

Claude Puel told reporters on Thursday: "(Gabbiadini) is likely to come back into the squad and we will see if he can start, or perhaps come on in the second half of the game. We will wait to see this in tomorrow's training session."

Southampton currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, four points behind eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion but with two games in hand on the Baggies.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Puel hails Saints' "spirit and attitude"
>
View our homepages for Manolo Gabbiadini, Claude Puel, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Southampton handed Manolo Gabbiadini boost ahead of Manchester City clash
 Southampton defender Cuco Martina in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to take Martina from former club Southampton?
 Fraser Forster in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Jordy Clasie hails "unbelievable" Fraser Forster
Puel hails Saints' "spirit and attitude"Result: Southampton hang on to win at West BromTeam News: Phillips starts for West BromResult: Late goals put Palace back in troubleTeam News: Two changes for Saints, Palace make one
Live Commentary: Southampton 3-1 Palace - as it happenedChelsea 'interested in Cedric Soares'Romeu: 'Southampton miss Gabbiadini presence'Puel: 'All players must contribute goals'Gabbiadini unlikely to return for Palace match
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 