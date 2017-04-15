Southampton are handed a welcome boost by the return of striker Manolo Gabbiadini ahead of their Premier League home clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

The 25-year-old joined Saints from Italian giants Napoli in January and enjoyed a superb start to life in England, scoring six goals in five games.

However, he suffered a groin injury against Tottenham Hotspur in March, putting an abrupt end to his prolific start at St Mary's, but is expected to be back against the Citizens.

Claude Puel told reporters on Thursday: "(Gabbiadini) is likely to come back into the squad and we will see if he can start, or perhaps come on in the second half of the game. We will wait to see this in tomorrow's training session."

Southampton currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, four points behind eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion but with two games in hand on the Baggies.