Southampton defender Maya Yoshida has admitted that his side are "very disappointed" and "frustrated" by their 2-2 draw with Norwich City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Saints looked to be heading for the fourth round when Yoshida scored his first goal in 11 months to put his side 2-1 up, only for Steven Naismith to force a replay with a 92nd-minute equaliser.

Yoshida acknowledged that it was a blow to add yet another fixture to their packed schedule, but stressed the importance of quickly refocusing for their EFL Cup semi-final with Liverpool on Wednesday.

"We shouldn't concede the last minute goal, of course. To be honest, we're very disappointed but we don't have too much time to change anything so just focus on the next game against Liverpool and the semi-final," he told the club's official website.

"We are frustrated because we controlled the game, same as the one against West Brom, and we conceded two goals. Now we've conceded too many goals, and we need to stop that.

"I've been waiting a long time for that. I've not scored for a long time for the team, so I'm happy for that but it doesn't matter if I score or not, if the team didn't win. Most importantly we must stop conceding goals and get back to winning ways."

Southampton have the chance to qualify for their first major final since 2003 on Wednesday.