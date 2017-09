Team News: Nottingham Forest ring the changes

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton makes five changes for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton has made five changes for his side's trip to Sheffield Wednesday this evening. Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Hunt, Lees, Van Aken, Reach; Wallace, Jones, Lee, Bannan; Fletcher, Hooper

Subs: Wildsmith, Rhodes, Butterfield, Palmer, Joao, Boyd, Pudil Nottingham Forest: Smith; Darikwa, Worrall, Hobbs, Fox; Bridcutt, Osborn; Clough, McKay, Brereton; Cummings

Subs: Henderson, Mills, Traore, Murphy, Carayol, Dowell, Bouchalakis More to follow.

