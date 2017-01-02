Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hillsborough
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
0-0
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Team News: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up front for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Austria on June 22, 2016
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson leads the line for Wolverhampton Wanderers' trip to Sheffield Wednesday.
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has been picked to lead the line for Wolverhampton Wanderers for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The change is one of three from manager Paul Lambert as he looks to freshen up the side following their 2-1 home defeat to Queens Park Rangers on New Year's Eve.

Nouha Dicko, Ivan Cavaleiro and Bright Enobakhare all drop to the bench, with Connor Ronan and Joe Mason coming in alongside Helder Costa as attacking support for Bodvarsson.

Dave Edwards and Jack Price continue in a holding role, ahead of Conor Coady, Danny Batth, Richard Stearman and Matt Doherty in the back four.

For the hosts, manager Carlos Carvalhal makes five changes to the side that could only manage a 1-1 draw at Preston North End last time out.

Fernando Forestieri missed that game with a muscle strain but is passed fit to feature today and starts up front alongside former Wolves striker Steven Fletcher as Atdhe Nuhiu is demoted to the subs.

Callum McManaman makes his debut in the middle of the park after joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion, with Ross Wallace dropping down to the bench.

Tom Lees is the only member of the back four to retain his place, with Vincent Sasso, the fit-again Kieran Lee and Jack Hunt coming in for Liam Palmer, Glenn Loovens and Daniel Pudil.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood; Lees, Sasso, Lee, Hunt; McManaman, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Fletcher, Forestieri
Subs: Wildsmith, Jones, Palmer, Joao, Wallace, Pudil, Nuhiu

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme; Doherty, Stearman, Batth, Coady; Price, Edwards; Ronan, Mason, Costa; Bodvarsson
Subs: Burgoyne, Iorfa, Hause, Saville, Enobakhare, Cavaleiro, Dicko

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
