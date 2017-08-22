Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the EFL Cup second-round tie between Sheffield United and Leicester City at Bramall Lane.
The Foxes returned to winning ways in the top flight at the weekend with a convincing 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion and look back to their best following last season's disappointment.
United, winners here in each of their last 10 matches, themselves bounced back with victory last time out and have pedigree of upsetting Premier League sides on their own patch.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Chris Wilder: "It's been an unbelievable couple of years for [Leicester]. "It's a similar sized club really. Leicester City and Sheffield United have quite a lot of comparisons, being working-class clubs. Obviously they've had a big influence financially from abroad and they had an unbelievable season that will go down in the history of the Premier League.
"Their squad has improved beyond recognition from three or four years ago so whatever team they put out, I should imagine they'll be making changes. We are too because we've got a massive game on Saturday, so there are opportunities for Leicester City players to impress before the Manchester United game and certainly from our point of view, boys will be given the opportunity to stake a claim for the game against Derby."
Craig Shakespeare: "I've read the speculation the same as you but until we get the bids accepted, there's no difference for me. We carry on with them. All the time we're talking about the speculation. We'll carry on as normal until I'm told otherwise. I've said that your worst fear is that an acceptable bid comes in but, if it does, we have to deal with it.
"Until it does, we have no decision to make. We have to be aware that the window goes to the end. We have to be aware of every scenario. It could work the other way, that we're in for a player and it isn't accepted until three, two, one day before. We always have conversations in the recruitment department. We're always aware of the what-ifs."
© SilverHub
STARTING XI: Eastwood, Baldock, O'Connell, Lundstram, Wright, Freeman, Lavery, Lafferty, Evans, Brooks, Carruthers
SUBS: Blackman, Stevens, Basham, Thomas, Sharp, Coutts, Duffy
STARTING XI: Hamer, Amartey, Maguire, Fuchs, Chilwell, Musa, Ndidi, King, Gray, Ulloa, Slimani
SUBS: Jakupovic, Knight, Mendy, Mahrez, Albrighton, Vardy, Okazaki