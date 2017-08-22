United, winners here in each of their last 10 matches, themselves bounced back with victory last time out and have pedigree of upsetting Premier League sides on their own patch.

The Foxes returned to winning ways in the top flight at the weekend with a convincing 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion and look back to their best following last season's disappointment.

7.41pm Wilder making a comparison between his side and Leicester, rightly pointing out that the Foxes also spent some time in League One not so long ago. The Foxes' incredible title run in 2015-16 has set new boundaries for clubs like the Blades, who can now look forward and wonder 'what if?'. That is a question on Shakespeare's mind, incidentally, as he fears losing he likes of Mahrez and Drinkwater to a rival club over these next nine days.

7.39pm With kickoff at Bramall Lane now a little over five minutes away, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Chris Wilder: "It's been an unbelievable couple of years for [Leicester]. "It's a similar sized club really. Leicester City and Sheffield United have quite a lot of comparisons, being working-class clubs. Obviously they've had a big influence financially from abroad and they had an unbelievable season that will go down in the history of the Premier League. "Their squad has improved beyond recognition from three or four years ago so whatever team they put out, I should imagine they'll be making changes. We are too because we've got a massive game on Saturday, so there are opportunities for Leicester City players to impress before the Manchester United game and certainly from our point of view, boys will be given the opportunity to stake a claim for the game against Derby." Craig Shakespeare: "I've read the speculation the same as you but until we get the bids accepted, there's no difference for me. We carry on with them. All the time we're talking about the speculation. We'll carry on as normal until I'm told otherwise. I've said that your worst fear is that an acceptable bid comes in but, if it does, we have to deal with it. "Until it does, we have no decision to make. We have to be aware that the window goes to the end. We have to be aware of every scenario. It could work the other way, that we're in for a player and it isn't accepted until three, two, one day before. We always have conversations in the recruitment department. We're always aware of the what-ifs."

7.37pm Drinkwater, reportedly wanted by Chelsea, is in a similar situation as Leicester value him far higher than his potential suitors. Credit to Mahrez, though, because he produced a stellar display against Albion at the weekend, creating the opener for Shinji Okazaki and proving a real nuisance all afternoon long. Shakespeare described that display from his side as "professional" - more of the same is no doubt the Englishman's wish this evening.

7.35pm Leicester face a battle to keep hold of two of their title-winning players, however, as Drinkwater and Mahrez have both been heavily linked with moves away. It is more clear-cut in Mahrez's case - he is wanted by Roma, who have already had a number of bids knocked back by the Foxes. City reportedly value him at £50m and nothing less, refusing to budge no matter how much the Italian club offer below that mark.

7.33pm Leicester do not have any European football to look forward to this season, of course, having finished well off the pace last time out, but supporters are quietly hopeful that they can challenge for a place in the top six this time around. That will be an almighty ask, albeit with odds more favourable than the 5,000/1 you could have got on them winning the title a little over a year ago. Anything, as they say, is possible!

7.31pm Saturday evening's trip to Old Trafford could be particularly tough for Shakespeare's men, having twice been outclassed by the Red Devils last season when falling to 4-1 and 3-0 defeats. September also sees them take on potential title challengers Liverpool, but they do have some friendlier-looking fixtures ahead as they take on Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea before the end of October.

7.29pm City have looked more like the title-winning side of 2015-16, rather than the class of 16-17, over the first two weeks of the season. Unfortunately for them, though, they have been dealt a difficult hand in terms of their opening fixtures as they face a trip to early pacesetters Manchester United next weekend before playing host to champions Chelsea immediately after the two-week international break.

7.27pm Like their opponents, Leicester bounced back from disappointment at the weekend thanks to that aforementioned 2-0 win over Brighton. That came on the back of a 4-3 loss against Arsenal on the opening day - a hugely unfortunate result based on the 90 minutes, having done well to recover from a goal down to lead heading into the final 10 minutes at the Emirates Stadium. There were positives to take from that one, though, and they put the lessons learned to good use last time out.

7.25pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! This is the first This is the first EFL Cup tie between these two sides since October 1969, when Leicester City ran out 2-0 winners at Filbert Street in the fourth round. Andy King scored the winning goal when they last faced off - a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane in a Championship fixture six years ago. The Foxes are unbeaten against Sheffield United in four meetings dating back to 2008.

7.23pm Chris Wilder, pictured here after winning the Manager of the Month award for April, has worked wonders since taking charge of Sheffield United. The Blades are now back in the second tier and have started the campaign positively enough, winning both of their home league fixtures to make up for the disappointment of falling to defeats away to Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

7.21pm It goes without saying that the Championship takes priority for Wilder, however, as will be the case with pretty much all managers in this early stage of the competition. Should they overcome this hurdle, though, and get a favourable tie in Thursday morning's draw, supporters then have every right to demand stronger sides fielded. As for the here and now, United take on Derby County next weekend before a two-week international break; then come Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers.

7.19pm United have won four of their last six EFL Cup ties against Premier League opposition at Bramall Lane; Arsenal the only side to beat them during that time, coming out on top here in October 2007. The Foxes have kept just one clean sheet in their last 20 matches in this competition, meanwhile - a 4-0 triumph over Torquay United five years ago. Far from a clear-cut outcome tonight, then, in a match that could well go the distance.

7.17pm Wilder's men kept their momentum from last season ticking over into pre-season and then the start of this campaign with that home win over the Bees. There was also a 3-2 triumph over Walsall in round two of the EFL Cup, battling from a goal down to edge a five-goal thriller and ultimately being rewarded with this tasty fixture against the one-time Premier League champions (even now, more than a year on, it still sounds strange saying that!).

7.15pm The Blades are still the underdogs this evening, however, and it will take a huge effort for them to overcome a side still oozing plenty of Premier League quality. United head into this match sitting 10th in the table after, on the balance of things, enjoying a positive start to the campaign. Some backed them for a promotion push in pre-season, particularly after such a good set of results in the summer months, but staying up will be the first target.

7.13pm DID YOU KNOW? While Sheffield United boast a formidable home record thanks to those 10-successive victories, it is a different story for Leicester City when it comes to away matches. The Foxes have won just four times on their travels in all competitions since August 2016, picking up a rather dismal total of 10 points from a possible 57 in the Premier League last season - the fourth-worst tally in the division.

7.11pm United are a different beast entirely on home soil, though, winning three times here already this term - overcoming Walsall in the previous round of the cup to add to the wins over Brentford and Barnsley - to make it 10 in a row stretching back into 2016-17. They have also kept six clean sheets during that run, so they will certainly be no pushovers this evening, even if Wilder has made mass changes to his personnel.

7.09pm In-between those wins over Brentford and Barnsley, United also suffered successive away defeats to Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. No shame in going down to two sides who will likely be battling for promotion this term, though as Wilder eluded to last week his side need to show more grit in those tough away matches - the odd point here and there could be the difference between a bottom half finish and top.

7.07pm That Sharp winner gave United their first victory since the opening day of the season - also a 1-0 victory, also thanks to Sharp's instincts in front of goal, this time over Brentford. Sharp is also looking to make an impression in the second tier, having torn up League One last term in what was a memorable campaign for the Blades, as they finally battled their way back up by finishing top of the pile.

7.05pm United managed to get their league campaign back on track at the weekend, then, thanks to that narrow win over the Tykes. It came at a cost due to that Leon Clarke dismissal, but Wilder was always going to rotate his side tonight and Wales international Evans is the man to benefit from that - a player who is desperate to make his make at this level following a long time away. Billy Sharp scored the winner in that clash, and he is among the matchday 18 today.

7.03pm Leicester City and Sheffield United make eight changes apiece from their last outings - victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and Barnsley respectively. Harry Maguire, Christian Fuchs and Wilfred Ndidi are the Foxes' three survivors, while the Blades bring in Ched Evans for his first start since rejoining from Chesterfield and do likewise for George Baldock, formerly of MK Dons. © SilverHub

7.01pm Evans fills in for Leon Clarke, who sits this one out due to the red card picked up against Barnsley at the weekend - United decided against contesting it, fearing that they were on to a loser. David Brooks and Samir Carruthers were both pushing for starts, meanwhile, and both have been given the nod by manager Chris Wilder as he heavily rotates during this busy late-August week.

6.59pm The home side also make eight changes from their last outing - a 1-0 win over local rivals Barnsley. The headline news is that Ched Evans makes his second full debut for the Blades, four years after his last start for the club - a fair bit has happened in-between, as you will probably have read about! The other big news is that George Baldock also comes in for his debut, having been injured since joining from MK Dons.

6.57pm SHEFFIELD UNITED TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Eastwood, Baldock, O'Connell, Lundstram, Wright, Freeman, Lavery, Lafferty, Evans, Brooks, Carruthers SUBS: Blackman, Stevens, Basham, Thomas, Sharp, Coutts, Duffy

6.55pm Shakespeare has a quintet of players out injured for this one, including club captain Wes Morgan, Chelsea-linked midfielder Danny Drinkwater, summer signings Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra, as well as central defender Robert Huth. There is a place in the squad for striker Jamie Vardy, though, just a few days on from hobbling off against Brighton with what initially looked to be a nasty ankle injury.

6.53pm Ben Hamer is used between the sticks and Eldin Jakupovic in reserve, as he is made to wait for his Leicester debut. Plenty of fringe players being given a chance to impress tonight, including Leonardo Ulloa and Islam Slimani, who will likely start in a front two, while Demarai Gray is tasked with providing support from out on the left. It is a similar case further back in midfield, too, where club veteran Andy King is joined by Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi.

6.51pm Leicester boss Shakespeare has made eight changes to the side that rather comfortable saw off Brighton at the weekend. Among those to retain his place in the side is Harry Maguire, joined in the heart of defence this evening by Christian Fuchs, while fringe player Ben Chilwell comes in at left-back and Daniel Amartey is used on the right. Rather makeshift, but it could still be enough to get the job done.

6.49pm LEICESTER CITY TEAM NEWS! STARTING XI: Hamer, Amartey, Maguire, Fuchs, Chilwell, Musa, Ndidi, King, Gray, Ulloa, Slimani SUBS: Jakupovic, Knight, Mendy, Mahrez, Albrighton, Vardy, Okazaki

6.47pm A cup run will likely be high up on the list of Craig Shakespeare 's priorities this season, as City no longer have European football to contend with. As for the hosts, they have been tipped as potential dark horses for promotion from the second tier, having only earned promotion from League One a few months back. This is one of the tastier ties of the round, so fingers crossed for an entertaining 90 minutes - or potentially more!