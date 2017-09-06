New Transfer Talk header

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico reveals AC Milan offer

Cristiano 'when you hold me on the streets and you kiss me on the dancefloor' Ronaldo and Sergio 'why can't it be like that, why can't we be like that?' Rico in action during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico says that Italian giants AC Milan 'made him a very good offer' during the summer.
Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico has claimed that AC Milan 'made him a very good offer' during the summer, but the Spaniard was always destined to continue at the Estadio Ramon.

Rico, 24, is fast closing on 150 appearances in all competitions for his Spanish club.

The stopper has revealed that big-spending Milan were interested in his services during the off-season, but Rico ultimately signed a new contract with Sevilla, which will run until the summer of 2021.

"Milan made me a very good offer, but Sevilla proposed a contract renewal," Rico told El Descuento de El Correo TV. "My head is here and my goal was always to continue."

Rico appeared in 35 of Sevilla's 38 La Liga matches during the 2016-17 campaign.

