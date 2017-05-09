New Transfer Talk header

Adil Rami interested in Marseille move

Adil Rami celebrates during the Copa del Rey semi-final between Sevilla and Celta Vigo on February 4, 2016
Sevilla centre-back Adil Rami reveals that he would be interested in a move to Marseille this summer.
Sevilla centre-back Adil Rami has revealed that he would be interested in a move to Marseille this summer.

The 31-year-old, who has two years left remaining on his contract at the Estadio Ramon, played under current Marseille boss Rudi Garcia for three seasons at Lille.

It has been claimed that Garcia is interested in signing the France international at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, and Rami has confirmed that he is interested in a move.

"Yes, there is an interest from Olympique Marseille," AS quotes Rami as saying. "My agents are in charge of that. It's a very interesting project and the club wants to point very high. It is a great challenge.

"The fact that I know the Marseille technical staff would be important, I know the coach and his philosophy. He also knows my character. That is a plus."

Rami joined Sevilla from AC Milan in the summer of 2015.

