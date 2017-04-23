Sevilla name Oscar Arias as their new sporting director, with the 51-year-old replacing the outgoing Monchi.

Last month, it was confirmed that Monchi had decided to leave Sevilla after 17 years as the Spanish club's sporting director, with the 48-year-old closing on a move to Italian giants Roma.

Sevilla have wasted no time in appointing a replacement, however, with Monchi's right-hand man Arias being promoted as their new sporting director with immediate effect.

Saturday's 2-0 win over Granada saw Sevilla consolidate fourth position in La Liga, while the Europa League holders are currently just three points behind third-place Atletico Madrid with five games left.

The future of head coach Jorge Sampaoli is far from secure, however, with the Chilean strongly linked with the Argentina managerial position.