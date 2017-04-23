Crowd generic

Oscar Arias appointed Monchi successor at Sevilla

A general view of estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the Spain v Ukraine EURO 2016 Qualifier on March 27, 2015
Sevilla name Oscar Arias as their new sporting director, with the 51-year-old replacing the outgoing Monchi.
Sevilla have named Oscar Arias as their new sporting director, with the 51-year-old replacing Monchi.

Last month, it was confirmed that Monchi had decided to leave Sevilla after 17 years as the Spanish club's sporting director, with the 48-year-old closing on a move to Italian giants Roma.

Sevilla have wasted no time in appointing a replacement, however, with Monchi's right-hand man Arias being promoted as their new sporting director with immediate effect.

Saturday's 2-0 win over Granada saw Sevilla consolidate fourth position in La Liga, while the Europa League holders are currently just three points behind third-place Atletico Madrid with five games left.

The future of head coach Jorge Sampaoli is far from secure, however, with the Chilean strongly linked with the Argentina managerial position.

Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
