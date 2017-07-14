Ever Banega admits Sevilla "mistake"

Ever Banega of Sevilla gives the thumbs up after scoring the oprning goal during the UEFA Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Dinamo Arena on August 11, 2015
© Getty Images
Argentine midfielder Ever Banega admits that "it was a mistake" for him to leave Sevilla for Inter Milan last summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Ever Banega has admitted that "it was a mistake" for him to leave Sevilla for Inter Milan last summer.

Banega departed the Estadio Ramon to join Inter ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, and the experienced midfielder scored six times in 33 appearances for the Italians before sealing a return to Seville last month.

The 29-year-old netted 12 times across two seasons with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016, and he has revealed his delight at returning to the Spanish club this summer.

"When someone does something, they do so with their heart," Banega told mandapelotas.es. "I did that, but it was a mistake to leave Sevilla. Still, now's the time to lift myself back up and help my teammates."

Sevilla will play Champions League football next season after finishing fourth in La Liga last term.

Ever Banega of Sevilla gives the thumbs up after scoring the oprning goal during the UEFA Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Dinamo Arena on August 11, 2015
Read Next:
Banega "very close" to Sevilla return
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ever Banega, Football
Your Comments
More Sevilla News
Ever Banega of Sevilla gives the thumbs up after scoring the oprning goal during the UEFA Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Dinamo Arena on August 11, 2015
Ever Banega admits Sevilla "mistake"
 Vitolo celebrates the opener during the Europa League semi-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Sevilla on April 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid confirm Vitolo agreement
 Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Aston Villa angry with Sevilla over Jordan Amavi
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromSevilla announce Luis Muriel dealNavas 'to meet with Sevilla on Tuesday'Jordan Amavi fails Sevilla medicalSevilla agree club-record deal for Muriel
Celta Vigo not giving up Nolito chaseVilla, Sevilla reach agreement for AmaviLeicester City complete Iborra signingChelsea target Vitolo heading to AtleticoLeicester agree deal for Sevilla's Iborra
> Sevilla Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Ever Banega of Sevilla gives the thumbs up after scoring the oprning goal during the UEFA Super Cup between Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Dinamo Arena on August 11, 2015
Ever Banega admits Sevilla "mistake"
 Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Inter Milan: 'Ivan Perisic not joining Manchester United'
 Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Kurt Zouma to hold talks with Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion
Man Utd 'confident of Perisic deal'Borja Valero completes Inter switchInter Milan 'make £35m Matic bid'Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'Luciano Spalletti to hold Perisic talks
James Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool'Report: Arsenal consider Brozovic moveInter join race to sign Alexis Sanchez?Agent: "Arda Turan will stay at Barcelona"Inter Milan 'eye Chelsea's Christensen'
> Inter Milan Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AlavesAlaves00000000
2Athletic Bilbao00000000
3Atletico MadridAtletico00000000
4Barcelona00000000
5Celta Vigo00000000
6Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo00000000
7EibarEibar00000000
8Espanyol00000000
9Getafe00000000
10GironaGirona00000000
11Las PalmasLas Palmas00000000
12Leganes00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Sevilla00000000
19Valencia00000000
20Villarreal00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 