Ever Banega admits Sevilla "mistake"

Ever Banega has admitted that "it was a mistake" for him to leave Sevilla for Inter Milan last summer.

Banega departed the Estadio Ramon to join Inter ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, and the experienced midfielder scored six times in 33 appearances for the Italians before sealing a return to Seville last month.

The 29-year-old netted 12 times across two seasons with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016, and he has revealed his delight at returning to the Spanish club this summer.

"When someone does something, they do so with their heart," Banega told mandapelotas.es. "I did that, but it was a mistake to leave Sevilla. Still, now's the time to lift myself back up and help my teammates."

Sevilla will play Champions League football next season after finishing fourth in La Liga last term.