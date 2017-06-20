Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match between Serbia Under-21s and Macedonia Under-21s at Under-21 Euro 2017.

After both nations suffered defeats in their opening fixture in Group B, they are aware that only victory will do if they want to maintain their small hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Serbia - who have Liverpool's Marko Grujic among their ranks - have not progressed past the group stages in this competition since they reached the final back in 2007.

During qualification, Macedonia got the better of a talented France squad, but they require a huge win on Tuesday due to their 5-0 defeat to Spain three days ago.