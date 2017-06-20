Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match between Serbia Under-21s and Macedonia Under-21s at Under-21 Euro 2017.
After both nations suffered defeats in their opening fixture in Group B, they are aware that only victory will do if they want to maintain their small hopes of reaching the semi-finals.
Serbia - who have Liverpool's Marko Grujic among their ranks - have not progressed past the group stages in this competition since they reached the final back in 2007.
During qualification, Macedonia got the better of a talented France squad, but they require a huge win on Tuesday due to their 5-0 defeat to Spain three days ago.
12 minCHANCE! Another opportunity for Serbia! An inswinging cross finds the run of Grujic, but he glances his header from 10 yards wide of the far post. He should be scoring from there.
10 minCHANCE! Another big chance for Serbia during the early stages of this game. The ball fell invitingly to Gacinovic but despite being able to get a volley on goal from 20 yards out, he lashed his effort over the crossbar.
6 minIt's a hot day to be chasing and that's all that Macedonia are doing right now. That could cost them later on in this match. They are dominating possession and playing with a tempo which suggests that they want to make light work of their opponents.
3 minCHANCE! Serbia have made a fast start to this match and they should be ahead. After Aleksovski only half cleared with a punch, the ball came back into the box where Maksimovic sent a half-volley over the crossbar from no more than eight yards.
1 minSerbia get us underway.
4.57pmThe two teams are out in Bydgoszcz. It's fair to say that we are not at capacity but it should be a decent atmosphere all the same.
4.54pmPREDICTION! It is difficult to predict the outcome of this match, so we are going to go for a 1-1 draw. Macedonia came through a group including France during the qualification process so know how to perform against the best, but they are also smarting from a 5-0 defeat to Spain. Serbia are the more solid and consistent of the two teams but we think Macedonia will rise to the occasion, knowing that this is their best opportunity to get at least a point on the board.
4.50pmUnless you are Macedonian or are hardcore followers of Under-21 football, you are unlikely to be familiar with the majority of their squad but David Babunski of Yokohama F. Marinos is the standout player and wins his 26th cap in this match. They are fairly experienced at the back with Gjoko Zajkov and Darko Velkovski but winning over 20 caps, while Marjan Radeski will be charged with trying to score their goals.
4.47pmThe Serbia starting lineup includes the likes of Marko Grujic, who has made appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, and Uros Djurdevic, the goal machine from Partizan Belgrade. Those pair are the standout names but many of their squad ply their trade around Europe, with Nemanja Maksimovic now at Valencia and goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, the former Manchester United trainee who is now at Torino.
4.43pmMACEDONIA UNDER-21S XI: Aleksovski, Zajkov, Bardi, Nikolov, Radeski, Babunski, Avramovski, Velkovski, Markoski, Demiri, Murati
4.41pmSERBIA UNDER-21s XI: Milinkovic-Savic, Gajic, Antonov, Veljkovic, Maksimovic, Djurdevic, Gacinovic, Jovanovic, Grujic, Zivkovic, Plavsic
4.39pmAnyway, I'm assuming you want some team news. Don't worry, that is coming right up.
4.37pmOn Matchday one, both sides suffered defeats without scoring a goal. When the other members of your group are Spain and Portugal, that's something which you cannot really afford. Macedonia, inparticular, need two huge victories to hit back from a 5-0 setback against Spain, whereas Serbia would probably settle for a two-goal winning margin to give themselves a chance ahead of the final game, although they, too, will be relying on Spain to drop points against Portugal later this evening.
4.33pmIf you haven't been following Under-21 Euro 2017, you would be forgiven for thinking that this is your bog-standard qualifying match ahead of a major tournament, but you would be wrong. This is, in fact, a group game at the Under-21 European Championship but both nations face a tough ask as they look to progress through to the semi-finals.
