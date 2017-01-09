World Cup 2014 section header

Gordon Strachan: 'I love Scotland job'

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan at a press conference on June 3, 2016
Gordon Strachan says that he understands why some supporters want him to be sacked as Scotland boss but insists that he loves his job with the national side.
Gordon Strachan has claimed that he understands Scotland fans' grievances towards him, but insists that he loves his job with the national side.

The former Celtic manager has received criticism for Scotland's faltering start to 2018 World Cup qualifying, with the home nation second bottom of Group F having taken just four points from four games.

Strachan told Sky Sports News: "There's a huge bit of disappointment that's for sure, you have to deal with that. I think that maybe a year previous, I thought we were so close to being a good team.

"I'm not indignant of anyone questioning your position as a manager, none whatsoever. I can understand that. There's ways of doing it obviously, because that's what happens in football.

"But what I do like about this job is I love the job. I love working with people, I love coaching players. The group that I've got is fantastic."

Scotland last reached the finals of a major football tournament in 1998.

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
