World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
2-0
Malta
Berra (9'), Griffiths (49')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Fenech (30')

Gordon Strachan explains why Scotland's win over Malta had "low tempo"

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan explains why the players performed at a "low tempo" in their win over Malta.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 23:01 UK

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has given his assessment of his team's victory over Malta in Monday evening's World Cup qualifier.

The nation edged closer to second place in Group F after securing a 2-0 triumph at Hampden Park.

Christophe Berra and Leigh Griffiths got on the scoresheet for Scotland, who have now gone four competitive matches unbeaten, but the game did suffer a lull.

Strachan has explained that his players were wary of picking up suspensions for the next game, and therefore took it easy as the minutes ticked by.

"Forty-eight attempts on goal in the past two games, that's more than enough to win," BBC Sport quotes the Scotland manager as saying. "It's been a good few days for the players.

"I'm looking forward to a decent cup of tea and then we'll start thinking about the next lot of games. Some of the players were making sure they didn't get involved in anything that could have brought a yellow card [and a suspension], so it was more of a low tempo."

Scotland have two more games left to play in their qualifying campaign.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan at a press conference on June 3, 2016
Read Next:
Strachan hails Scotland recovery
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gordon Strachan, Christophe Berra, Leigh Griffiths, Football
Your Comments
More Scotland News
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gordon Strachan explains why Scotland's win over Malta had "low tempo"
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier between Scotland and Poland at Hampden Park on October 08, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Result: Scotland close in on second place with victory over Malta
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Live Commentary: Scotland 2-0 Malta - as it happened
Strachan hails Scotland recoveryBurke eager to win back Scotland placeStrachan hails "phenomenal" performanceStrachan: 'Lithuania match not must-win'Rodgers "surprised" by McGregor snub
Tierney 'can play central for Scotland'Kane hails "fantastic" England characterRobertson: 'Scotland can still qualify'Southgate: 'England focused on improving'Souness: 'Strachan deserves new deal'
> Scotland Homepage



Tables
 