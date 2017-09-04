Scotland manager Gordon Strachan explains why the players performed at a "low tempo" in their win over Malta.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has given his assessment of his team's victory over Malta in Monday evening's World Cup qualifier.

The nation edged closer to second place in Group F after securing a 2-0 triumph at Hampden Park.

Christophe Berra and Leigh Griffiths got on the scoresheet for Scotland, who have now gone four competitive matches unbeaten, but the game did suffer a lull.

Strachan has explained that his players were wary of picking up suspensions for the next game, and therefore took it easy as the minutes ticked by.

"Forty-eight attempts on goal in the past two games, that's more than enough to win," BBC Sport quotes the Scotland manager as saying. "It's been a good few days for the players.

"I'm looking forward to a decent cup of tea and then we'll start thinking about the next lot of games. Some of the players were making sure they didn't get involved in anything that could have brought a yellow card [and a suspension], so it was more of a low tempo."

Scotland have two more games left to play in their qualifying campaign.