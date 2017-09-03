World Cup
Crowd generic

Scotland

Gordon Strachan hails Scotland recovery in World Cup qualifying

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan at a press conference on June 3, 2016
© Getty Images
Gordon Strachan believes that Scotland have taken themselves out of a "bad place" in the battle for World Cup qualification.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 18:38 UK

Gordon Strachan has claimed that Scotland have done well to get themselves out of a "bad place" in World Cup qualifying.

The Scots moved into third place in Group F on Friday evening with a 3-0 win in Lithuania, ahead of their home game against Malta on Monday night.

Strachan's side are unbeaten in their last three qualifiers and now sit six points behind England and four behind Slovakia, who meet at Wembley in their next fixture.

Scotland still probably need three wins from their final three qualifiers to claim a playoff spot, but their position is healthier than when they lost 3-0 in England last November to leave them with four points from as many games.

Strachan told Sky Sports News: "The belief has always come from the group of players we have got, which has evolved over the last year for different reasons: confidence, injuries, people playing better, their club sides doing better.

"But I have never had any doubts in the players really, and because we have never had any doubts with each other we could come back from not being in a good place.

"If we didn't believe in ourselves, when you are not on a good place you can't get out of it. We have dragged ourselves out of the bad place and we could only have done that if we believed in each other and enjoy working with each other."

Scotland last reached a major tournament in 1998.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Read Next:
Strachan: 'Lithuania match not must-win'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gordon Strachan, Football
Your Comments
More Scotland News
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan at a press conference on June 3, 2016
Gordon Strachan hails Scotland recovery in World Cup qualifying
 A general view of the Hampden Park Stadium on July 25, 2012
Oliver Burke eager to win back Scotland place
 Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gordon Strachan hails "phenomenal" Scotland performance in Vilnius
Strachan: 'Lithuania match not must-win'Rodgers "surprised" by McGregor snubTierney 'can play central for Scotland'Kane hails "fantastic" England characterRobertson: 'Scotland can still qualify'
Southgate: 'England focused on improving'Souness: 'Strachan deserves new deal'Strachan hails "phenomenal" Scotland effortSouthgate: "We controlled the game completely"Kane: 'You have to expect the unexpected'
> Scotland Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 