Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved has claimed that Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick has the potential to become 'the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic'.

Schick, 21, joined Sampdoria from Sparta Prague in the summer of 2016, and scored 11 times in 32 Serie A appearances for his Italian club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for the Czech Republic international this summer, and Nedved has said that Schick "has a great future in front of him".

"Patrik has had a wonderful season," Nedved told Denik. "He has managed to do a lot of great things for his age – he has scored 11 goals. Schick has a great future in front of him. Right now he doesn't have the muscles, but you can just imagine him in two or three years.

"He reminds me of Zlatan Ibrahimovic because he was like that when he came to Juve. He didn't have the muscles either. Then Zlatan gained muscles and turned into a world-class striker. Schick is also this type of striker – great feet, tall and fast. If Patrik keeps improving himself he can turn into a world-class striker as well.

"We are not the only club following him - there is interest from clubs in Germany, England, Spain and Italy. Schick is still a Sampdoria player. The price is clear though, because of his release clause. Anyone who is willing to activate it is able to buy him. It is a very simple transfer. All you have to do is convince the player to join you."

Schick's release clause is believed to stand in the region of £22m.