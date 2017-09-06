Gaston Ramirez hits out at English weather

Sampdoria attacker Gaston Ramirez says that he was 'warm for only two weeks of the year' during his time in England.

Sampdoria attacker Gaston Ramirez has said that he was 'warm for only two weeks of the year' during his time in England.

Ramirez spent five years in England, initially representing Southampton before joining Middlesbrough on a three-year contract in last summer's transfer window.

The 26-year-old scored twice in 22 Premier League appearances for Boro last season, but left to join Sampdoria in August as he sealed a return to Italian football.

"Why didn't it go well for me in England? I don't know," Ramirez told Il Secolo XIX. "When I played, I did well. The point is that sometimes, I didn't have continuity. When you don't play, it's difficult to prove yourself.

"The football was also very physical and maybe I didn't find the right team for my style of play. However, I still grew up as a footballer and now I'm here to show how good I am. The weather better here or in England? There's no match! Here it's very good. I felt warm there for two weeks of the year."

Ramirez has provided one assist in two Serie A appearances for Sampdoria at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.