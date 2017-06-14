Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is sacked by Chinese second-tier club Shenzhen after just six months in charge.

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been sacked by Chinese club Shenzhen after just six months in charge.

The Swede joined the second-tier outfit in December 2016 with the aim of guiding the club to the top flight, but he managed just five wins in 13 fixtures.

Eriksson arrived at Shenzhen with some pedigree having taken his previous club Shanghai SIPG to third in the Chinese Super League, but after a winless run of eight matches, the axe has fallen.

The 69-year-old has spent the last four years in the Far East, firstly joining Guangzhou R&F before spells at Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Eriksson has had 16 different jobs in management throughout his career, with his longest stints being at Sampdoria and England - both of which lasted five years.