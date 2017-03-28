Team News: Christian Benteke leads line for Belgium

Christian Benteke will lead the Belgium line in their international friendly away to Russia on Tuesday night.

The Crystal Palace striker has been given the chance to impress ahead of Everton's Romelu Lukaku, who is among those to drop to the bench following Belgium's 1-1 draw with Greece in their 2018 World Cup qualifier last week.

Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans, meanwhile, will win just his third cap for his country.

As for Russia, Rostov striker Dmitry Poloz will win just his eighth cap at the tip of the attack, while Roman Zobnin and Maksim Kanunnikov also both start as head coach Stanislav Cherchesov assesses the depth of his squad.

Russia: Akinfeev; Vasin, Neustadter, Kudryashov; Samedov, Zobnin, Dzagoev, Kombarov; Erokhin; Poloz, Kanunnikov

Subs: Belenov, Guilherme, Shishkin, Semeov, Dzhikiia, Glushakov, Kutepov, Miranchuk, Golovin, Zhirkov, Bukharov, Ozdoev

Belgium: Mignolet; Foket, Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Dembele, Tielemans, Nainggolan; Mirallas, Benteke, Chadli

Subs: Casteels, Sels, Witsel, T. Hazard, R. Lukaku, Mertens, Dendoncker, Origi, Batshuayi, Boyata