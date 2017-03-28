Mar 28, 2017 at 5pm UK
Russia
1-1
Belgium
Vasin (3')
LIVE
Mirallas (17' pen.)

Team News: Christian Benteke leads line for Belgium

© Getty Images
Christian Benteke will lead the Belgium line in their international friendly away to Russia on Tuesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 16:29 UK

Christian Benteke will lead the Belgium line in their international friendly away to Russia on Tuesday night.

The Crystal Palace striker has been given the chance to impress ahead of Everton's Romelu Lukaku, who is among those to drop to the bench following Belgium's 1-1 draw with Greece in their 2018 World Cup qualifier last week.

Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans, meanwhile, will win just his third cap for his country.

As for Russia, Rostov striker Dmitry Poloz will win just his eighth cap at the tip of the attack, while Roman Zobnin and Maksim Kanunnikov also both start as head coach Stanislav Cherchesov assesses the depth of his squad.

Russia: Akinfeev; Vasin, Neustadter, Kudryashov; Samedov, Zobnin, Dzagoev, Kombarov; Erokhin; Poloz, Kanunnikov
Subs: Belenov, Guilherme, Shishkin, Semeov, Dzhikiia, Glushakov, Kutepov, Miranchuk, Golovin, Zhirkov, Bukharov, Ozdoev

Belgium: Mignolet; Foket, Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Dembele, Tielemans, Nainggolan; Mirallas, Benteke, Chadli
Subs: Casteels, Sels, Witsel, T. Hazard, R. Lukaku, Mertens, Dendoncker, Origi, Batshuayi, Boyata

Read Next:
Russia appoint Cherchesov as head coach
>
View our homepages for Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Youri Tielemans, Dmitry Poloz, Roman Zobnin, Maksim Kanunnikov, Stanislav Cherchesov, Football
Your Comments
More Russia News
Team News: Christian Benteke leads line for Belgium
Igor Lebedev: 'Turn football hooliganism into a spectator sport'
Andrey Arshavin: 'Impossible to succeed in sport without doping'
Russia appoint Cherchesov as head coachRussian rowers banned from OlympicsUsain Bolt backs Russia banRussian duo disciplined for Monaco partyLeonid Slutsky resigns as Russia coach
Russia boss quits following Wales loss?Hodgson 'embarrassed' by opposition tacticsGareth Bale revels in Wales Group B winColeman: 'More to come from Wales'Result: Wales thrash Russia and win Group B
> Russia Homepage
More Belgium News
Team News: Christian Benteke leads line for Belgium
Thierry Henry plays down talk of succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
Report: Kevin De Bruyne returning to Manchester City for groin injury treatment
Result: Lukaku salvages draw for BelgiumLive Commentary: Belgium 1-1 Greece - as it happenedKevin De Bruyne suffers groin injuryMartinez backs Lukaku to become world's bestAdnan Januzaj inspired by Eden Hazard
Martinez tells Tielemans to stick with AnderlechtMarc Wilmots named Ivory Coast managerHazard sidelined for two weeks with calf injuryVincent Kompany left out of Belgium squadRoberto Martinez: 'Hazard playing like Messi'
> Belgium Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 