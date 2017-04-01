Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The New York Stadium
RotherhamRotherham United
0-1
Fulham

Purrington (82')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aluko (66')
Johansen (90')

Paul Warne 'embarrassed' by Rotherham United relegation

A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
© Getty Images
Rotherham United's interim manager Paul Warne says that he accepts the "blame" for the club's relegation from the Championship.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 19:44 UK

Rotherham United interim manager Paul Warne has admitted to being 'embarrassed' after the club's relegation from the Championship was confirmed today.

The Millers' three-year stay in the second tier of English football came to an end courtesy of a 1-0 home defeat to promotion-chasing Fulham with seven games of the season left to play.

The club have managed just four wins all season and Warne, who took caretaker charge in November, said that he shoulders the "blame" of their relegation.

"There's a little bit of embarrassment," he told reporters after the game. "I took the reins a few months ago and I haven't been good enough to get the results to keep us up and that is on my head. The performances have been okay at times but we haven't got that strength in depth. That's my fault, it's not anyone else's.

"I don't think anyone thought before today that we would stay up. We weren't going to win eight on the spin. So to have 'relegated' next to our name isn't too much of a shock.

"Other people have inherited similar situations and have done better. I am the one who takes it home and doesn't sleep. I take that blame. In my eyes, I have done the best that I could, but other people might disagree."

Next up for Warne's side is a home encounter with seventh-placed Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Semi Ajayi of AFC Wimbledon in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on September 29, 2015 in Kingston upon Thames, England.
Read Next:
Rotherham sign Ajayi on permanent deal
>
View our homepages for Paul Warne, Football
Your Comments
More Rotherham United News
A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
Rotherham United relegated from Championship
 A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
Paul Warne 'embarrassed' by Rotherham United relegation
 Semi Ajayi of AFC Wimbledon in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on September 29, 2015 in Kingston upon Thames, England.
Rotherham United sign Semi Ajayi on permanent deal
Team News: Weimann up front for WolvesRotherham sign Ekstrand on free transferRotherham land Norwich striker on loanChampionship trio chasing Scunthorpe winger?Rotherham 'reject QPR bid for Ward'
Grimsby 'reject Rotherham bid for Bogle'Cardiff sign Greg Halford from RotherhamRotherham keeper Camp out for rest of seasonResult: Burton claim all three points at RotherhamRotherham to name new boss in early January
> Rotherham United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle39256872333981
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton39248764333180
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield38225114744371
4Reading39217115249370
5Leeds UnitedLeeds392161252371569
6Fulham391713967472064
7Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds39189124940963
8Preston North EndPreston391513115448658
9Norwich CityNorwich39169146558757
10Derby CountyDerby391511134238456
11Aston Villa391412134139254
12Brentford39158166257553
13Barnsley391410155656052
14Cardiff CityCardiff39149165457-351
15Queens Park RangersQPR39148174652-650
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves38139164949048
17Ipswich TownIpswich391016133948-946
18Birmingham CityBirmingham391113153955-1646
19Burton Albion391111174053-1344
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest39119195465-1142
21Bristol City39118205055-541
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn39913174658-1240
23Wigan AthleticWigan39810213246-1434
RRotherham UnitedRotherham3945303388-5517
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 