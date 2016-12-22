Championship strugglers Rotherham United confirm that they aim to name a permanent first-team manager in "early January".

Caretaker boss Paul Warne has been in charge of the Millers since Kenny Jackett's departure in November, but has stated that he does not want the job on a permanent basis.

"Paul Warne, Matt Hamshaw and John Breckin will remain in control of the first team throughout the Christmas period," said a club statement on Thursday.

"The club will continue to work towards a position where we can announce a more permanent solution in early January."

Jackett, who previously managed Wolverhampton Wanderers, was in charge of Championship strugglers Rotherham for 39 days before stepping down.