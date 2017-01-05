Rotherham United goalkeeper Lee Camp to miss rest of season with knee injury

Lee Camp of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on April 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Rotherham United interim manager Paul Warne confirms that goalkeeper Lee Camp has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 20:28 UK

Rotherham United goalkeeper Lee Camp has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

The 32-year-old suffered the problem in the first half of the Millers' 2-1 Championship defeat by Leeds United on November 26.

"He's seen a couple of specialists and unfortunately for Lee and for the team, he's going under the knife next week and that is his season over," interim boss Paul Warne told the official Rotherham website.

"Obviously the injury happened against Leeds and when we initially scanned him a few days after the injury there was no ligament or cartilage damage.

"We thought he would be getting back on the grass a lot sooner than he was. Every few days he'd try and go on the grass but was in too much pain, so then he was re-scanned."

Camp, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has made 60 appearances for the struggling club since signing from Bournemouth in September 2015.

A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
Read Next:
Rotherham to name new boss in early January
>
View our homepages for Paul Warne, Lee Camp, Football
Your Comments
More Rotherham United News
Lee Camp of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on April 6, 2013
Rotherham United goalkeeper Lee Camp to miss rest of season with knee injury
 Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Result: Burton Albion five points clear of Championship dropzone after win at Rotherham United
 A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
Rotherham United to name new manager in early January
Championship MOTM nominees announcedRotherham deny Robbie Neilson approachNeilson 'rejects Rotherham for MK Dons'Rotherham consider move for Neilson?Jackett leaves Rotherham after five games
Odemwingie completes Rotherham moveRotherham "very impressed" with JackettRotherham appoint Jackett as new managerReport: Rotherham hold Jackett talksRotherham sack manager Alan Stubbs
> Rotherham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand