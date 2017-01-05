Rotherham United interim manager Paul Warne confirms that goalkeeper Lee Camp has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

The 32-year-old suffered the problem in the first half of the Millers' 2-1 Championship defeat by Leeds United on November 26.

"He's seen a couple of specialists and unfortunately for Lee and for the team, he's going under the knife next week and that is his season over," interim boss Paul Warne told the official Rotherham website.

"Obviously the injury happened against Leeds and when we initially scanned him a few days after the injury there was no ligament or cartilage damage.

"We thought he would be getting back on the grass a lot sooner than he was. Every few days he'd try and go on the grass but was in too much pain, so then he was re-scanned."

Camp, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has made 60 appearances for the struggling club since signing from Bournemouth in September 2015.