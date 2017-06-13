Roma announce the appointment of former player Eusebio Di Francesco as their new manager on a two-year deal.

Roma have announced the appointment of Eusebio Di Francesco as their new manager.

The 47-year-old signs a two-year deal with the Giallorossi, keeping him at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2019.

Di Francesco formerly represented Roma during his playing career, making 129 appearances and scoring 16 goals during a four-year stay in the Italian capital.

"I am extremely happy to be able to return to Roma, to coach a club that has always meant a lot to me," Di Francesco told the club's official website.

"I am grateful to President Pallotta and all the directors for this opportunity. I will give everything I have to make sure this team gets the results it deserves."

Roma president Jim Pallotta added: "When we sat down to discuss the ideal candidate for the role of Roma coach, we wanted someone who could come in and get the very best out of our first team players and also help bring through some of the great young talent coming out of our academy.

"Our new sporting director Monchi singled out Eusebio Di Francesco and, with his style of play, we believe he's the right fit for Roma."

Di Francesco, who was part of Roma's Serie A-winning side in 2000-01, has been in charge of Sassuolo for the past five seasons, steering the club from Serie B to a sixth-place finish in the top flight in 2016.