Roma appoint Eusebio Di Francesco as new manager

Eusebio Di Francesco head coach of US Sassuolo Calcio reacts during the Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and US Sassuolo Calcio on April 19, 2014
© Getty Images
Roma announce the appointment of former player Eusebio Di Francesco as their new manager on a two-year deal.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 18:32 UK

Roma have announced the appointment of Eusebio Di Francesco as their new manager.

The 47-year-old signs a two-year deal with the Giallorossi, keeping him at the Stadio Olimpico until the summer of 2019.

Di Francesco formerly represented Roma during his playing career, making 129 appearances and scoring 16 goals during a four-year stay in the Italian capital.

"I am extremely happy to be able to return to Roma, to coach a club that has always meant a lot to me," Di Francesco told the club's official website.

"I am grateful to President Pallotta and all the directors for this opportunity. I will give everything I have to make sure this team gets the results it deserves."

Roma president Jim Pallotta added: "When we sat down to discuss the ideal candidate for the role of Roma coach, we wanted someone who could come in and get the very best out of our first team players and also help bring through some of the great young talent coming out of our academy.

"Our new sporting director Monchi singled out Eusebio Di Francesco and, with his style of play, we believe he's the right fit for Roma."

Di Francesco, who was part of Roma's Serie A-winning side in 2000-01, has been in charge of Sassuolo for the past five seasons, steering the club from Serie B to a sixth-place finish in the top flight in 2016.

Hector Moreno of Mexico in action during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Mexico at Castelao on June 29, 2014
Read Next:
Roma sign Hector Moreno from PSV
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eusebio Di Francesco, Jim Pallotta, Monchi, Football
Your Comments
More Roma News
Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Liverpool's move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah back on?
 Eusebio Di Francesco head coach of US Sassuolo Calcio reacts during the Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and US Sassuolo Calcio on April 19, 2014
Roma appoint Eusebio Di Francesco as new manager
 Hector Moreno of Mexico in action during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Mexico at Castelao on June 29, 2014
Roma complete signing of Hector Moreno from PSV Eindhoven
Lazio 'planning £9m Marten de Roon bid'Inter appoint ex-Roma boss SpallettiNainggolan coy on Man United rumoursArsenal join race to sign Nice star?Liverpool to consider other options to Salah?
Francesco Totti offered trial at PescaraRoma downplay Salah to Liverpool linksSalah agent hits out at "fake news"Liverpool looking to complete Salah deal?Roma considering move for Joe Hart?
> Roma Homepage
More Sassuolo News
Eusebio Di Francesco head coach of US Sassuolo Calcio reacts during the Serie A match between AC Chievo Verona and US Sassuolo Calcio on April 19, 2014
Roma appoint Eusebio Di Francesco as new manager
 Tony Pulis manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3, 2015
Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion target Sassuolo striker Diego Falcinelli?
 Head coach of US Sassuolo Eusebio Di Francesco looks on during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Carpi FC at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on November 8, 2015
Sassuolo: 'Eusebio Di Francesco could leave'
Leicester 'bid for Sassuolo defender Acerbi'Report: Leicester plan £8m Acerbi bidWest Ham, Liverpool target Sassuolo striker?Result: Genk top Group F by seeing off SassuoloSassuolo not looking to sell Defrel
EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsReport: Arsenal, Liverpool watch DefrelSassuolo confirm Mario Balotelli snubSassuolo 'turn down Mario Balotelli'Atletico Madrid sign Sime Vrsaljko
> Sassuolo Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AC Chievo VeronaChievo00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Atalanta BCAtalanta00000000
4BeneventoBenevento00000000
5Bologna00000000
6CagliariCagliari00000000
7Crotone00000000
8Fiorentina00000000
9Genoa00000000
10Hellas VeronaHellas Verona00000000
11Inter Milan00000000
12Juventus00000000
13Lazio00000000
14Napoli00000000
15Roma00000000
16SPALSPAL00000000
17Sampdoria00000000
18SassuoloSassuolo00000000
19Torino00000000
20Udinese00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 