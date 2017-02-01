Former Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka joins Dutch outfit Roda JC as a consultant.

Former Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka has been appointed as a consultant at Dutch club Roda JC.

The 37-year-old joins the Eredivisie outfit following the arrival of the club's new joint owner Aleksei Korotaev, who bought a substantial stake from Frits Schrouff last month.

Anelka will now work with the club's academy and also as a scout in what is his first role since retiring from playing in 2015.

"Nicolas Anelka has agreed to act as a consultant to the club. Anelka is part of the project for the new co-club owner Aleksei Korotaev," Roda said in a statement on their official website.

"Besides the fact that he is working for the football academy, he also works as a consultant on the French market for Roda JC.

Roda's technical director Ton Caanen added: "We are proud that we can add someone of his calibre to our organisation. We will now discuss with Aleksei Korotaev how we are going to give precise details on his role."

Anelka has also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers, Fenerbahce, Shanghai Shenhua, Juventus, West Bromwich Albion and Mumbai City during a well-travelled career.