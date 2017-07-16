France triumph at the Betsafe Star Sixes competition after beating Denmark 2-1 in the final of the competition at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

France have triumphed at the Betsafe Star Sixes tournament after beating a spirited Denmark 2-1 in the final of the competition at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

France overcame tournament favourites Spain in the first semi-final to book their spot in the final, while surprise package Denmark edged past a Brazil team which included the likes of Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Dida and Gilberto Silva.

Former Barcelona attacker Ludovic Giuly sent France ahead less than four minutes into the final, but Denmark were level with six minutes of the first half remaining courtesy of a smart finish from Daniel Jensen, and that was how the score stood at the break.

Excellent work from Eric Abidal presented Youri Djorkaeff with a super chance to send France ahead 10 minutes from time, but the 49-year-old could not find a route past Denmark goalkeeper Jan Hoffmann.

Djorkaeff was not to be denied two minutes later, however, as a wonderful finish from the former Bolton Wanderers forward sent France into the lead, and that was how the score remained entering the final five minutes of action in London.

Denmark pressed forward for an equaliser, but it was France, who had the likes of William Gallas, Robert Pires and Marcel Desailly in their ranks, that held on to record a 2-1 victory.

Spain, meanwhile, finished the tournament in third position after recording a 11-3 win over Brazil in the third-place playoff, and former Real Madrid defender Michel Salgado finished as the competition's highest scorer with nine goals.

England, who were captained by Steven Gerrard, made it through to the quarter-finals after wins over Scotland and Mexico in the group stages, but the Three Lions could not beat finalists Denmark in their last-eight clash.

Asia are expected to host the next Star Sixes tournament in late 2017 after the inaugural competition in London.