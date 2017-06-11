A late goal from Jonathan Walters earns Republic of Ireland a potentially crucial 1-1 draw with Austria in Dublin.

Martin Hinteregger gave the visitors a first-half lead, but Jonathan Walters netted five minutes from time to earn Martin O'Neill's side a result which strengthens their position in Group D.

Regardless of the result between Serbia and Wales, they will sit in at least second position with just four fixtures remaining.

It was the visitors who began the stronger of the two sides with Zlatko Junuzovic getting a shot on goal as early as the fourth minute, but his effort was easily dealt with by Darren Randolph.

Throughout the opening quarter, Republic of Ireland offered very little in the final third but Walters should have done better with a shot from 16 yards out after good work from Stephen Ward and James McClean.

As the half-hour mark approached, they were beginning to get on top but Austria soon went in front when Hinteregger fired the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards after a well-constructed corner.

Republic of Ireland continued to create very little with a scuffed attempt from Walters their only other opportunity in front of goal before the half-time whistle.

The home side forced the issue straight after the restart with Shane Duffy heading wide from 14 yards, but they were fortunate to avoid falling further behind when David Alaba fired wide from 14 yards out.

Harry Arter volleyed wide for the home side as they started to put Austria under more pressure, while McClean ignored the support of his teammates to shoot off target from outside of the box.

Austria remained a threat on the break but Ireland were beginning to have plenty of joy further forward with Stefan Lainer fortunate not to divert the ball into his own net at the back post.

As the match ticked closer to the conclusion, Lainer went from near villain to hero as he cleared Kevin Long's goalbound header off the line to leave Austria just 10 minutes away from a hugely significant win.

With six minutes left, Florian Grillitsch was denied by a stunning intervention by Randolph, who got down to his left to tip his effort wide, and less than a minute more had been played before Ireland got their equaliser.

A long ball allowed Walters to challenge Aleksandar Dragovic and after holding off the attentions of the defender, he sent a brilliant volley into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Soon afterwards, Ireland had the ball in the net again after two players jumped above an Austrian defender to get the ball over the line, but the referee spotted a minor, and unclear, infringement.

After a sustained push during the second half, Ireland tired during added-on time but a point is enough for them to remain in a strong position to at least earn a playoff spot at the end of the year.