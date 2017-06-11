World Cup
Jun 11, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
1-1
Austria
Walters (85')
Brady (29'), Christie (32')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Hinteregger (31')

Result: Jonathan Walters goal helps Republic of Ireland draw with Austria

Martin O'Neill the manager of the Republic of Ireland reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier play off, second leg match between Republic of Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Aviva Stadium on November 16, 2015
© Getty Images
A late goal from Jonathan Walters earns Republic of Ireland a potentially crucial 1-1 draw with Austria in Dublin.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 19:00 UK

Republic of Ireland have extended their unbeaten record in their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw with Austria.

Martin Hinteregger gave the visitors a first-half lead, but Jonathan Walters netted five minutes from time to earn Martin O'Neill's side a result which strengthens their position in Group D.

Regardless of the result between Serbia and Wales, they will sit in at least second position with just four fixtures remaining.

It was the visitors who began the stronger of the two sides with Zlatko Junuzovic getting a shot on goal as early as the fourth minute, but his effort was easily dealt with by Darren Randolph.

Throughout the opening quarter, Republic of Ireland offered very little in the final third but Walters should have done better with a shot from 16 yards out after good work from Stephen Ward and James McClean.

As the half-hour mark approached, they were beginning to get on top but Austria soon went in front when Hinteregger fired the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards after a well-constructed corner.

Republic of Ireland continued to create very little with a scuffed attempt from Walters their only other opportunity in front of goal before the half-time whistle.

The home side forced the issue straight after the restart with Shane Duffy heading wide from 14 yards, but they were fortunate to avoid falling further behind when David Alaba fired wide from 14 yards out.

Harry Arter volleyed wide for the home side as they started to put Austria under more pressure, while McClean ignored the support of his teammates to shoot off target from outside of the box.

Austria remained a threat on the break but Ireland were beginning to have plenty of joy further forward with Stefan Lainer fortunate not to divert the ball into his own net at the back post.

As the match ticked closer to the conclusion, Lainer went from near villain to hero as he cleared Kevin Long's goalbound header off the line to leave Austria just 10 minutes away from a hugely significant win.

With six minutes left, Florian Grillitsch was denied by a stunning intervention by Randolph, who got down to his left to tip his effort wide, and less than a minute more had been played before Ireland got their equaliser.

A long ball allowed Walters to challenge Aleksandar Dragovic and after holding off the attentions of the defender, he sent a brilliant volley into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Soon afterwards, Ireland had the ball in the net again after two players jumped above an Austrian defender to get the ball over the line, but the referee spotted a minor, and unclear, infringement.

After a sustained push during the second half, Ireland tired during added-on time but a point is enough for them to remain in a strong position to at least earn a playoff spot at the end of the year.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Read Next:
Martin O'Neill: 'We cannot sit back'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Martin Hinteregger, Zlatko Junuzovic, Darren Randolph, Jonathan Walters, Stephen Ward, James McClean, Shane Duffy, David Alaba, Harry Arter, Stefan Lainer, Kevin Long, Florian Grillitsch, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin O'Neill, Football
Your Comments
More Republic of Ireland News
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Live Commentary: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Austria - as it happened
 Martin O'Neill the manager of the Republic of Ireland reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier play off, second leg match between Republic of Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Aviva Stadium on November 16, 2015
Result: Jonathan Walters goal helps Republic of Ireland draw with Austria
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Team News: Republic of Ireland make five changes for Austria clash
Martin O'Neill: 'We cannot sit back'O'Neill: 'We will keep feet on ground'O'Neill: 'Christie can fill in for Coleman'Result: Ireland seal comfortable win over UruguayLive Commentary: Rep. Ireland 3-1 Uruguay - as it happened
Result: Mexico too strong for Republic of IrelandHull midfielder Meyler out for rest of seasonBrazil return to top of FIFA world rankingsKoeman hits back at O'Neill on social mediaO'Neill hits back at Koeman over McCarthy comments
> Republic of Ireland Homepage
More Austria News
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Live Commentary: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Austria - as it happened
 Martin O'Neill the manager of the Republic of Ireland reacts during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier play off, second leg match between Republic of Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Aviva Stadium on November 16, 2015
Result: Jonathan Walters goal helps Republic of Ireland draw with Austria
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Team News: Republic of Ireland make five changes for Austria clash
O'Neill: 'ROI have great resilience'Coleman: 'It's a privilege to play for ROI'Harry Arter hails second-half showingMcClean talks up "huge" win over AustriaResult: Republic of Ireland earn crucial win in Austria
Live Commentary: Austria 0-1 Republic of Ireland - as it happenedIvanovic: 'Arnautovic should leave Stoke'Bale: 'Wales happy with positive point'Result: Arnautovic brace pegs back WalesFuchs retires from international football
> Austria Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 