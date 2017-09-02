Georgia are unable to earn a place at the Finals in Russia, but Vladimir Weiss 's team will be motivated to cause an upset in front of their own supporters.

However, with a home fixture against Serbia and a trip to Wales still to come, the Green Army are under pressure to take advantage of their encounters with both Georgia and Moldova.

With four matches remaining in Group D, Republic of Ireland have put themselves in prime position to earn a top-two spot in the standings, with Martin O'Neill 's side and Serbia sitting four points clear of their rivals.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Georgia and Republic of Ireland .

40 min SHOT! The home side fancy this. Kvekveskiri's lets fly with a low drive from 30 yards but despite a deflection, Randolph is able to dive to his right to keep the effort out.

38 min Republic of Ireland are very much on the rack. I wouldn't go as far as saying that they need half time, but they need to improve or else they will fall behind in this match. Georgia are putting in a performance not befitting of a team who have not won in six qualifying fixtures.

34 min What a brilliant goal, and it is fully deserved. A neat move involving a number of players is finished off by Qazaishvili, who keeps his composure inside the penalty area before slotting the ball under Randolph from 10 yards.

34 min GOAL! Georgia 1-1 Republic of Ireland (Qazaishvili)

31 min CHANCE! Half an opportunity for Long, who chests the ball down to give himself the chance to get a volley away, but his effort goes a few yards over the crossbar.

30 min LATEST! Serbia are now two goals to the good against Moldova. I think it is safe to say that they are going to win that game.

28 min When Georgia play this, you have to wonder how they haven't had more success in this group, and in general. They are losing this game but they look extremely solid in all departments, aside from Makaridze's shaky moment in goal.

24 min Back come Georgia, with a cross having to be punched clear by Randolph. I'm not sure a home player was going to get on the end of the delivery, but Randolph needed to deal with it.

22 min LATEST! Serbia have gone ahead against Moldova. Ireland's rivals are expected to come through against the group's bottom team with flying colours and it certainly looks like they are going to at this stage.

20 min CHANCE! Georgia have had all the play but Ireland should be 2-0 ahead. An exquisite cross from the right from Walters find McClean, but his header from 10 yards goes wide of the far post.

16 min CHANCE! A long-range effort isn't going on target but Duffy is required to slide in to divert the ball behind for a corner. From the resulting set piece, a header is directed well wide of the post.

12 min Ireland have come back into it over the past couple of minutes, but it is still generally all Georgia, despite the scoreline. Ireland need to try to get more time on the ball because they are putting plenty of effort into chasing the ball.

9 min Credit to Georgia, they are providing a positive response to going behind but they are yet to create a chance in front of goal. They are setting the tempo, however, and Ireland are doing chasing they do not want to be doing.

4 min Wow. What a start from the Republic of Ireland. Duffy has scored a header from 16 yards. However, you need some context... Christie's free kick from the halfway line finds Duffy at the far side of the penalty area and he beats Makaridze - who came rushing miles out of his goal - to the ball and the ball finds the bottom corner. It's a huge clanger from the goalkeeper but Ireland won't care.

4 min GOAL! Georgia 0-1 Republic of Ireland (Duffy)

3 min It has been a fast start from Georgia, but Ireland have also got into their stride. The temperatures are pretty stifling, so I don't expect this game to be played at a ferocious pace.

1 min Georgia have got the game underway.

4.57pm The two nations have made their way out in Tbilisi. It's certainly not a full house but there is a big enough Irish contingent to try to spur their players on.

4.53pm PREDICTION! We aren't expecting many goals in this match. The last two matches, which have been played in Dublin, have ended in a 1-0 win to Republic of Ireland so Georgia know how to nullify this Irish team. We are going to go for a 1-1 draw.

4.50pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the ninth time in which these teams have faced each other, with Republic of Ireland winning each previous meeting. However, don't be fooled into thinking it will be one-way traffic. The last three contests have been decided by a one-goal margin. The most recent game on Georgian soil came in 2014 as Aiden McGeady netted a second goal in the final minute to earn a dramatic 2-1 win for the visitors.

4.44pm GEORGIA XI: Makaridze, Kakabadze, Kverkvelia, Kashia, Navalovski, Kvekveskiri, Gvilia, Jigauri, Ananidze, Qazaishvili, Kvilitaia

4.42pm There are not too many surprises in that Irish side, although Wes Hoolahan may have expected to feature in place of either Jonathan Walters or Shane Long , who will seemingly form a two-man attack. Harry Arter wins just his seventh cap in the centre of midfield.

4.38pm REPUBLIC OF IRELAND XI: Randolph, Christie, Clark, Duffy, Ward, Whelan, Arter, Brady, McClean, Walters, Long

4.37pm Anyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news, starting with Republic of Ireland.

4.36pm Georgia have not won a match during this qualification campaign but with three draws to their name - including a point against Cardiff in Wales - they will certainly be no pushovers. They can't earn an appearance at next year's tournament, but with pride and seedings for the next qualification season at stake, expect a strong outing from the home team.

4.33pm With England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all recording convincing wins on Friday night, it is now the turn of Republic of Ireland to try to improve their chances of qualifying for the World Cup Finals in Russia. Martin O'Neill 's side sit joint-top of Group D but don't expect the Green Army to have it all their own way in Tbilisi.