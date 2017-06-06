A report claims that Aston Villa, Hull City, Queens Park Rangers and Reading all want to sign out-of-contract Spanish striker Angel Rodriguez this summer.

Rodriguez, 30, has scored 32 times in 71 appearances for Zaragoza, but his two-year contract with the Spanish club will expire this summer, and it is understood that he has already decided to seek pastures new.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa, Hull, QPR and Reading are all chasing the experienced striker, who has represented the likes of Tenerife, Real Madrid B, Elche, Levante and Elche during a well-travelled career.

The report claims that QPR had scouts in attendance to watch the forward in action against Girona at the weekend, although the R's will face competition from at least three of their Championship rivals.

Rodriguez is also a former Spain Under-19 international.