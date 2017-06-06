Four Championship clubs 'want Real Zaragoza's Angel Rodriguez'

A report claims that Aston Villa, Hull City, Queens Park Rangers and Reading all want to sign out-of-contract Spanish striker Angel Rodriguez this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 16:18 UK

Aston Villa, Hull City, Queens Park Rangers and Reading are all reportedly interested in signing Spanish striker Angel Rodriguez, who is available on a free transfer this summer from Real Zaragoza.

Rodriguez, 30, has scored 32 times in 71 appearances for Zaragoza, but his two-year contract with the Spanish club will expire this summer, and it is understood that he has already decided to seek pastures new.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa, Hull, QPR and Reading are all chasing the experienced striker, who has represented the likes of Tenerife, Real Madrid B, Elche, Levante and Elche during a well-travelled career.

The report claims that QPR had scouts in attendance to watch the forward in action against Girona at the weekend, although the R's will face competition from at least three of their Championship rivals.

Rodriguez is also a former Spain Under-19 international.

Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady reacts to the draw against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Your Comments
