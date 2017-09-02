World Cup
Sep 2, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Attendance: 73,628
Spain
3-0
Italy
Isco (13', 40'), Morata (77')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Verratti (4'), Bonucci (12')

Isco pays tribute to "perfect night"

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid midfielder Isco reveals his delight after scoring twice for Spain in their 3-0 victory over Italy in Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has revealed his delight after scoring twice for Spain in their 3-0 victory over Italy at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Isco's brace was added to by Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata as Spain moved three points clear at the top of Group G with a comfortable success in the 2018 World Cup qualification fixture.

Isco took the plaudits following another impressive performance, and the 25-year-old has hailed his team's "perfect night".

"This is the most important match we've had so far, we had a perfect night and we were fair winners," Isco told Movistar. "False 9? It goes beyond a system, it's more to do with the attitude of the players that start and those who appear from the bench.

"We're a close-knit group and we've shown it for a long time. I had two shots and scored two goals, so I'm happy to be able to help the team on a special night, at the Bernabeu and against Italy."

Next up for Julen Lopetegui's Spain is a trip to Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.

Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Read Next:
Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Isco, Alvaro Morata, Julen Lopetegui, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Andy Cole of Manchester United in action during the FA Carling Premiership game between Leeds United v Manchester United at Elland Road on April 25, 1999
Andy Cole: 'Manchester United well behind Real Madrid'
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Isco pays tribute to "perfect night"
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco
Mbappe scuppered Ronaldo United return?Real Madrid confirm Dani Ceballos injuryIniesta pays tribute to AsensioMorata: "Conte is with me until the death"Beckham to target Miami move for Ronaldo?
Bale rejects move to Manchester United?Pele congratulates Ronaldo on scoring recordRamos not contemplating Spain retirementReal Madrid 'reject Marcos Llorente bids'Ronaldo overtakes Pele's goal tally
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Spain News
Porto's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Chelsea and Porto at Stamford Bridge in London on December 9, 2015.
Julen Lopetegui: 'Whole team deserves credit'
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Isco pays tribute to "perfect night"
 Marco Verratti in action during an Italy training session on September 2, 2015
Marco Verratti "taken aback" by Isco
Result: Brilliant Spain too strong for ItalyLive Commentary: Spain 3-0 Italy - as it happenedTeam News: Marco Asensio starts for SpainIniesta pays tribute to AsensioSanti Cazorla out until at least January
Ramos not contemplating Spain retirementSergio Ramos wants to emulate CannavaroDavid Villa: 'Spain recall a dream'David Villa returns to Spain squadDel Bosque: 'Morata joining United a shame'
> Spain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 