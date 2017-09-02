Isco pays tribute to "perfect night"

Real Madrid midfielder Isco reveals his delight after scoring twice for Spain in their 3-0 victory over Italy in Saturday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Isco's brace was added to by Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata as Spain moved three points clear at the top of Group G with a comfortable success in the 2018 World Cup qualification fixture.

Isco took the plaudits following another impressive performance, and the 25-year-old has hailed his team's "perfect night".

"This is the most important match we've had so far, we had a perfect night and we were fair winners," Isco told Movistar. "False 9? It goes beyond a system, it's more to do with the attitude of the players that start and those who appear from the bench.

"We're a close-knit group and we've shown it for a long time. I had two shots and scored two goals, so I'm happy to be able to help the team on a special night, at the Bernabeu and against Italy."

Next up for Julen Lopetegui's Spain is a trip to Liechtenstein on Tuesday night.