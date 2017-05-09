New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid's Portuguese defender Pepe celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2015
A report claims that Real Madrid centre-back Pepe is close to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid centre-back Pepe is reportedly closing on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old, who has been strongly linked with a move to China, will see his current Real Madrid contract expire at the end of June.

It is understood that both Real Madrid and Pepe have decided to part ways this summer, and the Portuguese international had been expected to leave European football to move to the super-rich Chinese Super League.

However, according to El Larguero, Pepe wants to continue at the highest level, with PSG close to reaching an agreement with the experienced centre-back ahead of a move in this summer's transfer window.

Pepe, who has won two league titles and two Champions League crowns during his time at the Bernabeu, has only started 13 La Liga matches for Los Blancos this season.

