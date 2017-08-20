Aug 20, 2017 at 9.15pm UK at ​Riazor
DeportivoDeportivo La Coruna
0-3
Real Madrid

Bakkali (24'), Schar (53'), Cartabia (60'), Mosquera (84'), Andone (87')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Bale (20'), Casemiro (27'), Kroos (62')
Ramos (53'), Modric (57')
Ramos (92')

Team News: Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema lead line for Real Madrid at Deportivo La Coruna

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema lead the line for Real Madrid in their La Liga opener at Deportivo La Coruna.
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 20:34 UK

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have been picked to lead the line for Real Madrid in their La Liga opener at Deportivo La Coruna.

Zinedine Zidane is without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is suspended for the next four league games for his shove on the referee during the Supercopa de Espana first leg against Barcelona.

Mateo Kovacic is also unavailable for Los Blancos as he is injured, while Marco Asensio starts the encounter at the Estadio Riazor on the substitutes' bench.

Nacho is preferred to Raphael Varane in the heart of defence alongside captain Sergio Ramos, as Casemiro and Isco are also brought back into the starting XI.

Deportivo boss Pepe Mel, meanwhile, has named three debutants in his side.

Midfielder Guilherme, defender Fabian Schar, and winger Zakaria Bakkali, on loan from Valencia, all start.

Main striker Florin Andone starts up front despite reports linking him with a move away from the Riazor.

Deportivo La Coruna: Ruben, Juanfran, Schar, Sidnei, Luisinho, Mosquera, Guilherme, Borges, Cartabia, Bakkali, Andone
Subs: Tyton, Navarro, Arribas, Adrian, Valle, Gama, Exposito

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modrid, Isco, Bale, Benzema
Subs: Casilla, Varane, Hernandez, Vasquez, Llorente, Asensio, Ceballos

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid11003033
2Barcelona11002023
3Real Sociedad11003213
4Leganes11001013
5Valencia11001013
6Atletico MadridAtletico10102201
7GironaGirona10102201
8Espanyol10101101
9Sevilla10101101
10Athletic Bilbao10100001
11Getafe10100001
12EibarEibar00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Villarreal00000000
16Celta Vigo100123-10
17AlavesAlaves100101-10
18Las PalmasLas Palmas100101-10
19Real Betis100102-20
20Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo100103-30
