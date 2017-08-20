Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema lead the line for Real Madrid in their La Liga opener at Deportivo La Coruna.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have been picked to lead the line for Real Madrid in their La Liga opener at Deportivo La Coruna.

Zinedine Zidane is without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is suspended for the next four league games for his shove on the referee during the Supercopa de Espana first leg against Barcelona.

Mateo Kovacic is also unavailable for Los Blancos as he is injured, while Marco Asensio starts the encounter at the Estadio Riazor on the substitutes' bench.

Nacho is preferred to Raphael Varane in the heart of defence alongside captain Sergio Ramos, as Casemiro and Isco are also brought back into the starting XI.

Deportivo boss Pepe Mel, meanwhile, has named three debutants in his side.

Midfielder Guilherme, defender Fabian Schar, and winger Zakaria Bakkali, on loan from Valencia, all start.

Main striker Florin Andone starts up front despite reports linking him with a move away from the Riazor.

Deportivo La Coruna: Ruben, Juanfran, Schar, Sidnei, Luisinho, Mosquera, Guilherme, Borges, Cartabia, Bakkali, Andone

Subs: Tyton, Navarro, Arribas, Adrian, Valle, Gama, Exposito

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modrid, Isco, Bale, Benzema

Subs: Casilla, Varane, Hernandez, Vasquez, Llorente, Asensio, Ceballos