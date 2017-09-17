Sep 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Anoeta
Real Sociedad
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Team News: Marco Asensio back for Real Madrid

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio celebrates scoring against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup second leg on August 16, 2017
Marco Asensio returns to the fold as Real Madrid travel to Real Sociedad.
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 19:00 UK

Marco Asensio returns to the fold for Real Madrid's trip to Real Sociedad this evening.

The 21-year-old was forced to sit out Los Blancos' 3-0 win over APOEL in the Champions League on Wednesday night after an injury caused by shaving his legs but is passed fit tonight.

Asensio takes the place of Cristiano Ronaldo, who serves out the final game of his five-match domestic ban, in a front line that also features Isco and Gareth Bale.

Zinedine Zidane also makes two changes in defence as he looks to get back to winning ways in La Liga following a 1-1 draw with Levante last weekend.

Marcelo saw red in that fixture and misses out tonight, with Theo Hernandez earning a recall as a result, while Nacho drops to the bench and Raphael Varane comes in alongside Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal.

One other change sees Borja Mayoral replace Mateo Kovacic in the midfield, with Casemiro and Luka Modric retaining their places.

For the visitors, Eusebio Sacristan makes two alterations to his starting XI following the 4-0 triumph over Rosenborg in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Adnan Januzaj replaces Carlos Vela in the front line, joining up with Willian Jose and Sergio Canales, while Xabi Prieto, Asier Illarramendi and David Zurutuza make up an unchanged midfield.

Real Sociedad: Rulli; Odriozola, Elustondo, Llorente, Kevin; Prieto, Illarramendi, Zurutuza; Januzaj, Willian Jose, Canales
Subs: Ramirez, Zubeldia, Juanmi, Agirretxe, Vela, Pardo, De La Bella

Real Madrid: Navas; Varane, Carvajal, Ramos, Hernandez; Casemiro; Modric, Mayoral; Isco, Asensio, Bale
Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Vazquez, Llorente, Achraf, Ceballos, Franchu

