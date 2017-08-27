Aug 27, 2017 at 9.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Attendance: 65,107
Real Madrid
2-2
Valencia
Asensio (10', 83')
Nacho (53'), Casemiro (60'), Carvajal (72'), Kovacic (85')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Soler (18'), Kondogbia (77')
Montoya (49'), Parejo (67'), Rodrigo (81'), Soler (84'), Zaza (93')

Zinedine Zidane "very proud" of players

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refuses to criticise his players following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Valencia in La Liga.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 11:57 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has refused to criticise his players following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Valencia at the Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio scored twice as Los Blancos came from behind late on to draw with Valencia in the entertaining La Liga clash.

Asensio had sent Real Madrid ahead in the 10th minute, but Carlos Soler levelled in the 18th minute, before Geoffrey Kondogbia struck for the impressive visitors 13 minutes from time.

Los Blancos refused to be beaten, however, and Asensio levelled the scores with a free kick in the 83rd minute.

Karim Benzema missed three excellent chances to win it for Real Madrid late on, but Zidane has insisted that he is "very proud" of his players for the effort they put into the match.

"I can't be happy with the result because we played an excellent game and deserved more," Zidane told reporters. "But you cannot always win. I am very proud of my players and that is most important.

"We only lacked finishing. We had seven or eight clear chances and did not score, so the game was there [to be won]. We need to continue like this and think about the next game."

Next up for Real Madrid is a home game against Levante on September 9.

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Zinedine Zidane: 'We rely on Gareth Bale'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Carlos Soler, Marco Asensio, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Karim Benzema, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
Zinedine Zidane throws support behind Karim Benzema
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Zinedine Zidane "very proud" of players
 Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'We rely on Gareth Bale'
Result: Asensio spares Real Madrid's blushesReport: United table £92m Bale bidZidane: 'I am counting on Borja Mayoral'Coleman urges Bale to stay at Real MadridReal Madrid 'announce' Messi signing
Arsenal 'poised to move for Asensio'Arsenal consider late offer for Benzema?Balague: 'Llorente could leave on loan'Ronaldo named UEFA's Player of the YearSpurs drawn with Madrid, Dortmund
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 