Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that he does not blame Karim Benzema for the team's failure to beat Valencia on Sunday night.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he does not blame Karim Benzema for the team's failure to beat Valencia on Sunday night.

Marco Asensio scored twice - including a late equaliser - as Los Blancos came from behind late on to draw 2-2 with Valencia in the entertaining La Liga clash.

Benzema had a whole host of chances throughout the 90 minutes, and the Frenchman missed three guilt-edged opportunities in the latter stages as Real Madrid pushed for a winner.

Zidane, however, has said that he would greet his striker "with a smile" and "tell him to keep working" in a bid to change his fortunes.

"With a smile. I'll tell him to keep working. The most difficult thing is to have chances to score. He didn't score, but has worked a lot and you can't blame a player for missing chances," Zidane told Movistar Plus.

Benzema only managed 19 goals in 48 appearances for Real Madrid last season.

