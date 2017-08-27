Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that he does not blame Karim Benzema for the team's failure to beat Valencia on Sunday night.

Marco Asensio scored twice - including a late equaliser - as Los Blancos came from behind late on to draw 2-2 with Valencia in the entertaining La Liga clash.

Benzema had a whole host of chances throughout the 90 minutes, and the Frenchman missed three guilt-edged opportunities in the latter stages as Real Madrid pushed for a winner.

Zidane, however, has said that he would greet his striker "with a smile" and "tell him to keep working" in a bid to change his fortunes.

"With a smile. I'll tell him to keep working. The most difficult thing is to have chances to score. He didn't score, but has worked a lot and you can't blame a player for missing chances," Zidane told Movistar Plus.

Benzema only managed 19 goals in 48 appearances for Real Madrid last season.