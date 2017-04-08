Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane believes that his players' concentration needs to improve after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Centre-back Pepe broke the deadlock at the Bernabeu for the hosts on 52 minutes when he nodded home a free kick from Toni Kroos.

However Atletico, who have won at their city rivals' home for the last three seasons, drew level when Antoine Griezmann struck with just five minutes left.

Zidane, who was taking charge of his 50th match as Blancos head coach, told reporters: "We put in a great performance and deserved more, but we lacked a bit of concentration in the last five minutes.

"It's a tough game to read. We put in a great performance but with five minutes to go we lacked that bit of concentration. You couldn't say that Atletico put in a great performance, we certainly did, but we had to get that second goal, which would have given us that peace of mind.

"We were then made to suffer and we didn't defend too well on one move and they are capable of making things tough for you. A second goal would have put us at ease. We had the chances to have got it. In the final minutes, we lacked that little bit extra in all areas.

"I do not think we lack physicality, but [we need] concentration and to defend together and with more energy. We got a draw today, but I think that it's a case of two points dropped. With the performance that we put in, we could have picked up all three points."

Despite the draw, the La Liga leaders are now three points above Barcelona in the table after the second-placed Blaugrana fell to a 2-0 defeat at Malaga.