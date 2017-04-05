Apr 5, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Estadio Municipal de Butarque
Leganes
2-4
Real Madrid
Gabriel (31'), Neves (34')
Gabriel (57'), Bustinza (85')
FT(HT: 2-3)
Rodriguez (15'), Morata (18', 23'), Mantovani (49' og.)
Nacho (90')

Zinedine Zidane plays down James Rodriguez reaction

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane understands why James Rodriguez reacted angrily to being substituted in Wednesday's La Liga clash with Leganes.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed that he understands why James Rodriguez reacted angrily to being substituted in Wednesday night's La Liga clash with Leganes.

James opened the scoring in Real Madrid's 4-2 victory, which saw the Madrid giants return to the top of the table, but he was substituted just past the hour mark.

The Colombian international was noticeably angry when he was hooked in the second period, although Zidane has insisted that nothing should be read into the reaction of the attacking midfielder.

"It's to be expected that he gets angry because they all went to play a full game," Zidane told the club's official website. "These things happen and what I take away with me is his performance because he played very well.

"I haven't got anything against James, quite the opposite. I bring him off a lot, but that's because he's an attacking player and he works very hard. There's nothing more to it."

Zidane made nine changes to his team for the trip to Leganes, with the likes of Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos all being left out ahead of this weekend's capital derby with Atletico Madrid.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Referee demoted after Newcastle error?
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
Marco Asensio: 'I have Zinedine Zidane's trust'
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Leganes 2-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Zinedine Zidane plays down James Rodriguez reaction
Result: Real Madrid back on top of La LigaTeam News: No Bale, Ronaldo, Kroos for MadridReport: Liverpool in hunt for HernandezPepe 'holding out for Man City, PSG move'Ancelotti: 'Bale rumours are a myth'
Courtois splits from pregnant girlfriendZidane hails 'dangerous' BenzemaHernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'Zidane: 'Marseille is my club of heart'Man United 'target Real Madrid trio'
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid29225278304871
2Barcelona30216388266269
3Atletico MadridAtletico30187555233261
4Sevilla30177652371558
5Villarreal30149742231951
6Athletic Bilbao30155103933650
7Real Sociedad30154114341249
8EibarEibar2912894741644
9Espanyol30111094242043
10Celta Vigo28125114346-341
11AlavesAlaves301010102937-840
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2998124548-335
13Valencia2996144151-1033
14Real Betis3087153247-1531
15Malaga3079143447-1330
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo30610143146-1528
17Leganes3069152546-2127
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3057183158-2722
19Granada3048182662-3620
20Osasuna3028203069-3914
> Full Version
 