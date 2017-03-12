Mar 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-1
Real Betis
Ronaldo (40'), Ramos (81')
Marcelo (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanabria (25')
Piccini (30')
Piccini (78')

Zinedine Zidane: 'People annoyed by Real Madrid'

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that "many" would be annoyed that Los Blancos are currently sitting top of La Liga.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:20 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed that "many" would be annoyed that Los Blancos are currently sitting top of La Liga.

The Madrid giants came from one goal behind to record a 2-1 win over Real Betis on Sunday night - a result that saw the European champions move above Barcelona to the summit.

Zidane has conceded that his side "struggled" against Betis, but the Frenchman was delighted to secure all three points late on.

"Real Madrid can score at any given moment, you have to have a cool head. At the end we won due to a set play, from which we are very strong, but I would like to score more goals in other ways, from open play," Zidane told reporters.

"I am sure that many are annoyed by Real Madrid, but it is normal, it's our identity and we annoy a lot of people. On reflection it's good because we took three points, we struggled at the end but I am happy and have to praise the players.

"We had a lot of patience and the final result is fair, there were moments that we struggled but it's normal. At the end of the day we are happy with the result, but the pressure within games isn't going to end here - it will remain."

Real Madrid still have a game in hand over Barcelona and Sevilla in Spain's top flight.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane defends under-fire Keylor Navas
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Real Madrid return to top of La Liga
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid give David de Gea two-month deadline to decide over Spain return?
Zidane: 'People annoyed by Real Madrid'Zidane defends under-fire Keylor NavasNavas accepts blame for Sanabria goalSergio Ramos 'dedicates goal to wife'Ronaldo 'to become dad to twins via surrogate'
Miami to host summer El Clasico fixtureLiverpool keeping tabs on Danilo?Porto's Dalot 'on Barca, Real radar'Bale asks Real Madrid to buy Alli?Eden Hazard "fully committed" to Chelsea
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid26195269274262
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla27176451312057
4Atletico MadridAtletico27157549222752
5Villarreal27139539192048
6Real Sociedad2715394238448
7Athletic Bilbao2713593430444
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol2710983938139
10AlavesAlaves2791082833-537
11Celta Vigo26105113945-635
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2788114345-232
13Valencia2786133647-1130
14Real Betis2777132944-1528
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2769123142-1127
16Malaga2768133345-1226
17Leganes2767142241-1925
18Granada2747162455-3119
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2746172856-2818
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
 