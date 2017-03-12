Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that "many" would be annoyed that Los Blancos are currently sitting top of La Liga.

The Madrid giants came from one goal behind to record a 2-1 win over Real Betis on Sunday night - a result that saw the European champions move above Barcelona to the summit.

Zidane has conceded that his side "struggled" against Betis, but the Frenchman was delighted to secure all three points late on.

"Real Madrid can score at any given moment, you have to have a cool head. At the end we won due to a set play, from which we are very strong, but I would like to score more goals in other ways, from open play," Zidane told reporters.

"I am sure that many are annoyed by Real Madrid, but it is normal, it's our identity and we annoy a lot of people. On reflection it's good because we took three points, we struggled at the end but I am happy and have to praise the players.

"We had a lot of patience and the final result is fair, there were moments that we struggled but it's normal. At the end of the day we are happy with the result, but the pressure within games isn't going to end here - it will remain."

Real Madrid still have a game in hand over Barcelona and Sevilla in Spain's top flight.