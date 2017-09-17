Sep 17, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Anoeta
Attendance: 24,966
Real Sociedad
1-3
Real Madrid
Rodrigues (28')
Llorente (36'), Illarramendi (42'), Januzaj (45')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Mayoral (19'), Rodrigues (36' og.), Bale (61')
Asensio (38'), Casemiro (64')

Zinedine Zidane "impressed" by young striker Borja Mayoral

Borja Mayoral of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's opening goal during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and FC Porto at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Zinedine Zidane was always confident that Borja Mayoral would "play an important role" for Real Madrid when handed a rare league start against Real Sociedad.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 11:40 UK

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he is delighted with the shift put in by Borja Mayoral in the 3-1 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.

The 20-year-old striker, who emerged through Los Blancos' youth ranks, found the opening goal of the night as his side returned to winning ways in La Liga.

More than the key strike itself, though, Zidane was particularly pleased with the effort shown by Mayoral off the ball as he made his rare start for the European champions count at Anoeta.

"He is part of the squad, he is young but I knew he could play an important role, for him the goal is very important but I was impressed by the work he has done, how he moved and helped his team," he told reporters.

Zidane also reserved special praise for forward Gareth Bale, who put the recent criticism aimed his way to one side by scoring a killer third.

"I'm very happy because there has been a lot of talk about him," he added. "Gareth has shown exactly how good he is tonight; we have to be patient with him."

Madrid, who face Real Betis at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, are now up to fourth place in the standings after four games.

Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Gareth Bale: Madrid criticism "is normal"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Borja Mayoral, Zinedine Zidane, Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale during the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Record-equalling Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad to return to winning ways
 Alexis Sanchez squats ahead of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on September 17, 2017
Real Madrid players 'don't want Alexis Sanchez at Bernabeu'
 Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Barcelona considering swoop for Liverpool star Sadio Mane?
Mayoral: 'I will continue working hard'Zidane "impressed" by Borja MayoralGareth Bale: Madrid criticism "is normal"Team News: Asensio back for MadridDani Carvajal signs new Real Madrid deal
Real Madrid begin talks with Sanchez?Guardiola: 'Mbappe cannot equal Messi'Alvaro Morata reveals Man Utd approachGareth Bale abused during fan eventIsco: "I never listened to any offers"
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona44001111012
2Sevilla431061510
3Real Sociedad430111749
4Real Madrid42209458
5Atletico MadridAtletico42208358
6Athletic Bilbao42113127
7Villarreal42026516
8Levante41305416
9Valencia41304316
10Leganes42023306
11Las PalmasLas Palmas420257-26
12Real Betis420257-26
13EibarEibar420224-26
14Getafe411234-14
15GironaGirona411235-24
16Celta Vigo310245-13
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo4013511-61
18Espanyol301217-61
19Malaga400416-50
20AlavesAlaves400407-70
> Full Version
 