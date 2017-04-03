General view of Bernabeu

Zinedine Zidane hails 'dangerous' Karim Benzema

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hails Karim Benzema after the Frenchman netted his 15th goal of the season against Alaves at the weekend.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has paid tribute to Karim Benzema after the Frenchman continued his impressive scoring run with a goal in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Alaves.

Benzema's strike at the Bernabeu was his fourth in as many La Liga games, and took the 29-year-old onto 15 goals for the 2016-17 campaign.

The former Lyon forward has faced criticism from sections of the Real Madrid supporters this season, but Zidane has insisted that his countryman is a vital player for Los Blancos.

"He always unlocks situations with defenders or giving decisive passes. He is always in the action, generates chances. He is ready and I am very happy for him and that in this final stretch of the season we can count on players who are important and do well," Zidane told reporters.

Real Madrid are currently two points clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of La Liga, while they still have a game in hand over the reigning champions.

