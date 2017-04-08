Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane refuses to look beyond Saturday's derby with Atletico Madrid as they aim to take another step towards a first title since 2012.

Los Blancos will welcome Atletico to the Bernabeu boasting a two-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the table and with a game in hand over their fierce rivals as they look for their first league title since 2012.

Real also have a Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich on the horizon, but Zidane is looking no further than what he is expecting to be a difficult derby on Saturday.

"I am not preparing anything. All I am focused on is what's left of the season. You know the stature of this club, I know it too, and I know what it means to coach Real Madrid, for better or for worse. I am ready for anything and that is why I only speak about the next game, that is all I am interested in," he told reporters.

"The important game is tomorrow, there are three points to play for. I don't know what will happen beyond that. We are here to do all we can to win and then people can have their opinions. We are committed and we want to do a good job. It is all to play for in these closing stages and everything we have done so far is irrelevant - we are playing for La Liga and the Champions League.

"It is not going to be an easy game. I don't know how they are going to play, but all I am interested in is what we are going to do. As always, we are expecting 90 tough minutes and we will have to show resilience because that is football. It is a derby and we know what type of game it will be.

"Atletico are going very well and I am not expecting anything like the game in the first half of the season (which Real won 3-0 away). We will have to dig in. We are focused and everyone wants to see a good game of football."

Real have lost their last three home league games against Atletico.