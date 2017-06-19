Dusko Tosic makes bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi claim

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic states that neither Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo nor Barcelona's Lionel Messi would make his team's first XI.
Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic has claimed that neither Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo nor Barcelona's Lionel Messi would make his team's first XI.

Messi and Ronaldo, who have won eight Champions League titles between them, have dominated the Ballon d'Or over the last nine years.

However, despite being widely regarded as the two best players in the world of football, Tosic has bizarrely suggested that neither would get a game at Besiktas, who won their 15th Super Lig title last season.

"I would not replace anyone at Besiktas in favour of Messi or Ronaldo," Tosic told Fanatik. "I love my teammates and my team. Besides, I played against Ronaldo in the past and he never impressed me. He played like he was not even there."

Ronaldo has scored 406 times in 394 appearances for Real Madrid following a 2009 move from Manchester United, while Messi has managed 507 goals in 583 matches for Barcelona.

Ivan Rakitic at a Barcelona training session on December 5, 2016
