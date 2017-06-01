Cristiano Ronaldo plays down Lionel Messi 'rivalry'

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
© Getty Images
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo says that suggestions that he has a bad relationship with Barcelona's Lionel Messi are completely false.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that suggestions that he has a bad relationship with Barcelona's Lionel Messi are completely false.

Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players in the history of football, and the La Liga duo have broken a number of records at their respective clubs over the last few seasons.

Ronaldo has said that he is "not Messi's friend", but the Portuguese has said that his supposed long-running rivalry with Barcelona's Argentine international is a myth.

"I'm not Messi's friend, but we're fellow professionals," Ronaldo told Fox Sports. "We've shared many moments at award ceremonies in the last 10 years, and I have a very good relationship with him.

"We don't eat out together, but I respect him. He's a fellow professional of mine, not a rival. It's one more issue for the press, which want to sell papers and do their business.

"Watching Messi play? Of course I like it, I like to watch all the good players and he's one of them, he's a 'crack'. I enjoy watching him play. How can I not like a person who hasn't done anything wrong, on the contrary?

"When Messi is asked about Cristiano, he also speaks well of me. My relationship with him is cordial and we respect each other."

Ronaldo and Messi, who have won seven Champions League titles between them, have dominated the Ballon d'Or over the last nine years.

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Read Next:
Valverde wants "even better" Barcelona
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Real Madrid to break transfer world record for Eden Hazard?
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Report: Manchester United snub £60m Real Madrid David de Gea bid
 David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
David de Gea 'happy to stay at Manchester United'
Ronaldo misses respectful English fansMbappe to opt for Real over Man City?Ramos tells Man Utd to buy GriezmannBale 'would accept' CL final bench roleRonaldo: 'Humility not always good'
Zidane: 'Little between Madrid, Juve'Zidane: Bale, Isco "can play together"Man Utd confident of shock Bale deal?Higuain: 'The time has come for Juventus'Allegri: 'Juventus underdogs for final'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Ernesto Valverde wants "even better" Barcelona
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Ernesto Valverde: "A joy to coach Lionel Messi"
 Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
Ernesto Valverde: 'Andres Iniesta very important for Barcelona'
Wenger deal to lead to Bellerin stay?Chelsea unconcerned with Azpilicueta interest?Iniesta to make "honest decision" on futureHerrera to reject interest from Barcelona?Barca confirm Valverde as new manager
Chiellini: 'We must learn from mistakes'Suarez thanks departing Luis EnriqueTer Stegen agrees new Barcelona dealAlcacer: 'My future is up to Barcelona'Enrique: 'I will consider changing sports'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 