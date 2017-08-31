Aug 31, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Portugal
5-1
Faroe Islands
Ronaldo (3', 29' pen., 65'), Carvalho (58'), Oliveira (84')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Baldvinsson (39')

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Pele's international goals tally

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal on June 22, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo scores the 48th hat-trick of his senior career to surpass Brazilian legend Pele in the all-time list of international goalscorers.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Thursday, August 31, 2017

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Pele's tally of 77 goals at international level with a hat-trick in this evening's match against Faroe Islands.

The Real Madrid man has moved onto 78 goals for Portugal with the three-goal haul in their World Cup qualifier in Porto.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal inside three minutes before adding another from the penalty spot shortly before the half-hour mark.

The 32-year-old then completed the 48th hat-trick of his senior career in the second half to take himself beyond Brazilian legend Pele.

The goals put Ronaldo joint fifth on the all-time list of international goalscorers, level with Iraq's Hussein Saeed.

Ronaldo is still some way behind Ali Daei's record of 109 goals for Iran, while Ferenc Puskas, Kunishige Kamamoto and Godfrey Chitalu are also above him in the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
