Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Pele's tally of 77 goals at international level with a hat-trick in this evening's match against Faroe Islands.

The Real Madrid man has moved onto 78 goals for Portugal with the three-goal haul in their World Cup qualifier in Porto.

Ronaldo scored the opening goal inside three minutes before adding another from the penalty spot shortly before the half-hour mark.

The 32-year-old then completed the 48th hat-trick of his senior career in the second half to take himself beyond Brazilian legend Pele.

The goals put Ronaldo joint fifth on the all-time list of international goalscorers, level with Iraq's Hussein Saeed.

Ronaldo is still some way behind Ali Daei's record of 109 goals for Iran, while Ferenc Puskas, Kunishige Kamamoto and Godfrey Chitalu are also above him in the standings.