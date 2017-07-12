James Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern Munich switch

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
© Getty Images
New Bayern Munich signing James Rodriguez says that he is "very happy" to join the club on loan from Real Madrid and sets his sights on winning trophies.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 14:34 UK

New Bayern Munich signing James Rodriguez has set his sights on winning silverware with the club following his loan move from Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old had been linked with some of Europe's top teams before completing a somewhat surprising switch to Bayern on a two-year loan with an option to buy.

The Colombia international reunites with former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena, and he insists that he is "fired up" to get started.

"I'm very happy and looking forward to being at a huge club and in a great team. Everyone knows what FC Bayern stands for and what the club is about," he told the club's official website.

"It's a new culture, a new club, a new life. But I'm really fired up, I'm dreaming big, and I'm hoping for great success here."

Bayern are understood to have the option to sign Rodriguez in 2019 for a fee of around €35m (£31m).

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Read Next:
James Rodriguez joins Bayern on loan
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for James Rodriguez, Carlo Ancelotti, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
James Rodriguez joins Bayern Munich on loan
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Real Madrid's pre-season squad
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo in training on March 6, 2017
Chelsea 'on brink of Danilo deal'
Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern moveMbappe 'holds three-hour Wenger meeting'Morata to train alongside Man UtdBenzema wins appeal in blackmail case Betis: 'Ceballos heading for Real Madrid'
Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'Chelsea preparing Alvaro Morata offer?Modric: 'Squad key to Real's success'Ramos: 'Real Madrid must continue to win'Ramos coy on Cristiano Ronaldo future
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
James Rodriguez joins Bayern Munich on loan
 James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
James Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern Munich switch
 Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
Juventus confirm Douglas Costa arrival
Douglas Costa confirms Juventus moveRummenigge: 'Thomas Muller must do more'Juventus 'close to agreeing Costa fee'Bayern chief makes U-turn on Costa stanceSanchez 'wants £400,000-a-week wages'
Hitzfeld expects Klopp to manage BayernBayern cool talk of Sanchez moveAlonso, Lahm turn down Bayern coaching rolesJoshua Kimmich: 'I have to play'Ancelotti hits out at Lewandowski agent
> Bayern Munich Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 