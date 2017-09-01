Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos will consider playing on for Spain past the 2018 World Cup as long as he remains "motivated and happy".

Spain captain Sergio Ramos has insisted that calling time on his international career is not something that has crossed his mind ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the La Roja senior side, winning two European Championships and one World Cup crown.

Next year's showpiece tournament is likely to be the last for a number of long-serving players, including the likes of Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique, but Real Madrid defender Ramos has hinted that he still has more to give.

"I think about things day by day," he told reporters. "I am not thinking that this will be my last World Cup, quite the opposite. As long as I am motivated and happy, I'll think about playing."

Spain are still not assured of a place in the 2018 World Cup, as they are locked on 16 points with Italy at the top of Group G qualifying ahead of Saturday's meeting between the two sides.