Sergio Ramos not contemplating international retirement

Tomas Necid and Sergio Ramos in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 13, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos will consider playing on for Spain past the 2018 World Cup as long as he remains "motivated and happy".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 20:18 UK

Spain captain Sergio Ramos has insisted that calling time on his international career is not something that has crossed his mind ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the La Roja senior side, winning two European Championships and one World Cup crown.

Next year's showpiece tournament is likely to be the last for a number of long-serving players, including the likes of Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique, but Real Madrid defender Ramos has hinted that he still has more to give.

"I think about things day by day," he told reporters. "I am not thinking that this will be my last World Cup, quite the opposite. As long as I am motivated and happy, I'll think about playing."

Spain are still not assured of a place in the 2018 World Cup, as they are locked on 16 points with Italy at the top of Group G qualifying ahead of Saturday's meeting between the two sides.

Sergio Ramos kisses the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Sergio Ramos wants to emulate Cannavaro
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on joining elite list
 Tomas Necid and Sergio Ramos in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 13, 2016
Sergio Ramos not contemplating international retirement
 Marcos Llorente of Real Madrid runs with the ball during the UEFA Youth League Semi Final match between Real Madrid and Benfica Lisbon at Colovray Stadion on April 11, 2014 in Nyon, Switzerland.
Real Madrid 'reject Marcos Llorente bids'
Ronaldo overtakes Pele's goal tallyUnited 'make £50m offer for Asensio'Real Madrid 'block Llorente loan exit'Sergio Ramos wants to emulate CannavaroZidane throws support behind Benzema
Zinedine Zidane "very proud" of playersZinedine Zidane: 'We rely on Gareth Bale'Result: Asensio spares Real Madrid's blushesReport: United table £92m Bale bidZidane: 'I am counting on Borja Mayoral'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Spain News
Tomas Necid and Sergio Ramos in action during the Euro 2016 Group D game between Spain and Czech Republic on June 13, 2016
Sergio Ramos not contemplating international retirement
 Sergio Ramos kisses the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos wants to emulate close friend Fabio Cannavaro
 New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
David Villa: 'Spain recall a dream'
David Villa returns to Spain squadDel Bosque: 'Morata joining United a shame'Ramos hoping for Alvaro Morata stayResult: Spain survive scare to stay topLive Commentary: Macedonia 1-2 Spain - as it happened
Team News: Costa leads the line for SpainResult: Morata rescues late draw for SpainLive Commentary: Spain 2-2 Colombia - as it happenedTeam News: De Gea dropped as Spain face ColombiaPique: 'Ramos relationship is good'
> Spain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 