Gerard Pique: 'Cristiano Ronaldo favourite to win Ballon d'Or'

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
© Getty Images
Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique admits that Cristiano Ronaldo is leading teammate Lionel Messi in the race to win the 2017 Ballon d'Or.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo is a favourite ahead of teammate Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid to the Champions League and La Liga double last season as Los Blancos became the first team to retain the Champions League and ended a five-year wait for the domestic title too.

Messi is expected to be the closest challenger to Ronaldo once again, with the pair having won the last nine Ballon d'Or trophies between them, but Pique acknowledged that the Madrid man has the edge this year.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League and La Liga, so he is a favourite," Pique told Qatari television.

"Lionel Messi is still considered the best player in history, though, and then there are other options."

Should Ronaldo win this year's award then he would draw level with Messi on five Ballon d'Ors each.

Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Report: Ceballos release clause set at £438m
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gerard Pique, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
David de Gea 'wants Real Madrid move'
 Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
Gerard Pique: 'Cristiano Ronaldo favourite to win Ballon d'Or'
 Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Report: Dani Ceballos release clause set at £438m by Real Madrid
Leganes "hopeful" over Borja Mayoral dealMourinho discusses Morata interestArsenal increase offer for Mbappe?Real Madrid 'eye Thomas Meunier swoop'Morata offered lucrative China deal?
Real complete Dani Ceballos signingUnited expect new De Gea bid from Real?Man Utd, Real Madrid LA base suffers bomb scareRodriguez: "Real Madrid is still open"Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern move
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Spanish league Clasico football match on October 26, 2013
Gerard Pique: 'Cristiano Ronaldo favourite to win Ballon d'Or'
 Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Report: Dani Ceballos release clause set at £438m by Real Madrid
 Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Barcelona agree deal to sign Benfica and Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo
Messi happy with Valverde "good reputation"Barcelona 'withdraw interest in Bellerin'Liverpool 'receive no bids for Coutinho'Premier League trio 'keen on Munir'Paulinho reiterates desire to join Barcelona
Suarez: 'Joining Liverpool was a dream'Alba relishing fresh start at BarcelonaReport: Palace eye Thomas VermaelenNeymar calls for Barca to sign PaulinhoNeymar delighted with Messi renewal
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AlavesAlaves00000000
2Athletic Bilbao00000000
3Atletico MadridAtletico00000000
4Barcelona00000000
5Celta Vigo00000000
6Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo00000000
7EibarEibar00000000
8Espanyol00000000
9Getafe00000000
10GironaGirona00000000
11Las PalmasLas Palmas00000000
12Leganes00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Sevilla00000000
19Valencia00000000
20Villarreal00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 