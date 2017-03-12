Experienced midfielder Luka Modric says that he is "very happy and proud" to reach 200 first-team appearances for Real Madrid.

Luka Modric has revealed his delight after making his 200th Real Madrid appearance in Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Betis.

Modric joined Los Blancos from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012, and has won two Champions League titles and one Copa del Rey during his time in the Spanish capital.

The Croatian international said that he was "very happy and proud" to reach 200 for the Madrid giants at the weekend, in addition to revealing that he is planning on spending the majority of his career at the Bernabeu.

"I'm very happy and proud to be part of this great club," Modric told Real Madrid's official website. "It means a lot to me. I wish I could play 200 more games, win lots of titles and give our fans a lot of joy.

"I believe that I've improved a lot as a player and a person, because being surrounded by great players on a daily basis helps your development out on the pitch. I'm pleased, and now I have to keep giving my all for Real Madrid."

The 31-year-old has scored once in 27 Real Madrid appearances this season.