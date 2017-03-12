Mar 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-1
Real Betis
Ronaldo (40'), Ramos (81')
Marcelo (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanabria (25')
Piccini (30')
Piccini (78')

Luka Modric "proud" to reach Real Madrid milestone

Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Experienced midfielder Luka Modric says that he is "very happy and proud" to reach 200 first-team appearances for Real Madrid.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 16:39 UK

Luka Modric has revealed his delight after making his 200th Real Madrid appearance in Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Betis.

Modric joined Los Blancos from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012, and has won two Champions League titles and one Copa del Rey during his time in the Spanish capital.

The Croatian international said that he was "very happy and proud" to reach 200 for the Madrid giants at the weekend, in addition to revealing that he is planning on spending the majority of his career at the Bernabeu.

"I'm very happy and proud to be part of this great club," Modric told Real Madrid's official website. "It means a lot to me. I wish I could play 200 more games, win lots of titles and give our fans a lot of joy.

"I believe that I've improved a lot as a player and a person, because being surrounded by great players on a daily basis helps your development out on the pitch. I'm pleased, and now I have to keep giving my all for Real Madrid."

The 31-year-old has scored once in 27 Real Madrid appearances this season.

Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Navas accepts blame for Sanabria goal
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid26195269274262
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla27176451312057
4Atletico MadridAtletico27157549222752
5Villarreal27139539192048
6Real Sociedad2715394238448
7Athletic Bilbao2713593430444
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol2710983938139
10AlavesAlaves2791082833-537
11Celta Vigo26105113945-635
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2788114345-232
13Valencia2786133647-1130
14Real Betis2777132944-1528
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2769123142-1127
16Malaga2768133345-1226
17Leganes2767142241-1925
18Granada2747162455-3119
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2746172856-2818
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
 