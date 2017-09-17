Following his goal against Real Sociedad, Borja Mayoral vows to 'continue working hard' in a bid to secure more starts for Real Madrid.

Borja Mayoral has vowed to 'continue working hard' in a bid to secure more starts for Real Madrid.

Mayoral was handed his first start of the season in Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad, and the 20-year-old came up with Real Madrid's equaliser in what ultimately proved to be a 3-1 win for the Spanish champions.

Mayoral made six first-team appearances for Los Blancos during the 2015-16 campaign, before spending last term on loan at Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, where he only managed two goals in 21 matches.

The Spaniard has been given the opportunity to take Alvaro Morata's spot in the Los Blancos squad, however, and he has revealed his delight after contributing at the Anoeta.

"I found out today during the team talk. I worked during the week to have this chance and I will work in order to have more and for me it is fantastic to be here," Mayoral told reporters.

"There are a lot of strikers and I am happy to be here. The debate about the number nine is more something to do with the press and I just concentrate on working hard. This was a big game for us and we produced the right performance. We needed to win after two draws."

Next up for Real Madrid in the league is a home game against Real Betis on Wednesday night.