Apr 5, 2017 at 8.30pm UK at ​Estadio Municipal de Butarque
Leganes
2-4
Real Madrid
Gabriel (31'), Neves (34')
Gabriel (57'), Bustinza (85')
FT(HT: 2-3)
Rodriguez (15'), Morata (18', 23'), Mantovani (49' og.)
Nacho (90')

Marco Asensio in action during the friendly between Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s on March 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio says that he is pleased to have the trust of Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu this season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has said that he 'knows Zinedine Zidane trusts him' after impressing during Los Blancos' 4-2 victory at Leganes in La Liga on Wednesday night.

Asensio, 21, was one of nine changes to the Real Madrid team for the mid-week fixture, and the Spain international left a positive impression with his performance in a forward position.

The former Mallorca midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer, but he has insisted that he wants to 'fight for his spot' in Zidane's first XI.

"I know Zidane trusts me," Asensio is quoted as saying by Marca. "I only think about Real Madrid and being prepared to give me best when given the opportunity. I've come to Madrid to fight for my spot and the coach knows he can count on me. If we all work as one, we can achieve our objectives."

Asensio has scored eight times in 24 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
