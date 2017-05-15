Luis Enrique: 'La Liga title race far from over'

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Luis Enrique insists that Real Madrid have "two very difficult games" to see out their season, as the La Liga title race goes right down to the wire.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 14:21 UK

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has refused to give up hope of seeing Real Madrid slip-up in their remaining two league fixtures.

Los Blancos know that victories over Celta Vigo and Malaga in the final week of the season will give them a first La Liga title in five years.

Barcelona did their best to maintain the pressure by beating Las Palmas 4-1 on Sunday evening, but Madrid recorded victory over Sevilla by the same scoreline in their final Bernabeu outing of the campaign.

Enrique has warned Madrid that they have a couple of tricky assignments left to face, though, starting with Wednesday's trip to Balaidos.

"They have two very difficult games against two teams, Celta and Malaga, who we have lost against this season," he told Movistar. "If we have lost there then anyone can lose there and I want to point out that we have lost in Vigo many times.

"We have one game left and clearly the objective is to win that game, to give us a chance to be champions."

Barcelona host eighth-placed Eibar in their final game of the season, with the top-two sides kicking off at the same time next Sunday.

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
Read Next:
Andre Gomes offered to Madrid, Juventus?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Nacho: 'James Rodriguez was not waving goodbye to supporters'
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Report: James Rodriguez to reject Manchester United move without Champions League
 General view of Sporting Gijon San Estadio El Molinon before the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 2015
Sporting Gijon relegated from La Liga
Zidane highlights Ronaldo importanceMadrid to use Bale as Hazard makeweight?Zidane 'close to signing new Madrid deal'Man United agree deal for Rodriguez?Andre Gomes offered to Madrid, Juventus?
Arsenal to make record move for Morata?Ramos: 'We suffered against Atletico'Marcelo: 'Real Madrid never worried'Cristiano Ronaldo: 'CL final is 50-50'Zidane: 'Real not favourites against Juve'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
General view of Sporting Gijon San Estadio El Molinon before the La Liga match between Sporting Gijon and Real Madrid at Estadio El Molinon on August 23, 2015
Sporting Gijon relegated from La Liga
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Philippe Coutinho after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Philippe Coutinho: 'I know nothing of Barcelona interest'
 Marcos Alonso in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Barcelona make Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso a priority target?
Andre Gomes offered to Madrid, Juventus?Lemos: 'I rejected offer from Barcelona'Romeu 'leading target for Barcelona'Watford 'want Thomas Vermaelen on loan'Agent confirms offer made for Bellerin
La Liga confirm final fixturesPSG star Di Maria wanted by Barcelona?Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stayMadrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old'Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester exit'
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona372764112357787
2Real Madrid362763100406087
3Atletico MadridAtletico37229667264175
4Sevilla37209864491569
5Villarreal371810953322164
6Athletic Bilbao371961252401263
7Real Sociedad37196125751663
8EibarEibar37159135447754
9AlavesAlaves371412114042-254
10Espanyol371411124749-253
11Malaga371210154953-446
12Valencia37137175562-746
13Celta Vigo36135185063-1344
14Las PalmasLas Palmas37109185371-1839
15Real Betis37108193962-2338
16Leganes37810193554-1934
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo37712184061-2133
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon3779214070-3030
ROsasuna37410234089-4922
RGranada3748252980-5120
> Full Version
 